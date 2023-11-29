Time Out says

Terracotta is a hidden al fresco oasis located on Lamma Island that’s just a short ferry ride away from the city. Located along the waterfront of Yung Shue Wan’s waterfront, this dining venue serves up Mediterranean classics as well as charcoal-grill cooked dishes. Start out with light appetisers such as hummus ($65) and labneh ($55), before moving onto delightful mains such as grilled octopus with tomato fennel broth ($195) or roasted chicken with smoked labneh and salsa verde ($180 for half portion, $320 for full). Don’t forget to order drinks from Terracotta’s cocktail program, which consists of refreshing tipples like blood orange spritz ($80), riptide daiquiri ($80), Terracotta’s signature gin & tonic ($80), as well as an icy spiked slushie ($70) to cool you down.