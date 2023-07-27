The Black Pearl Diamond Restaurants Gastronomic Series presents a culinary crossover in Macau

Here’s another reason why Macau should be your next culinary destination – Melco Style presents 2023 The Black Pearl Diamond Restaurants Gastronomic Series, a culinary event featuring collaborations between Melco’s award-winning restaurants and Black Pearl Diamond-rated restaurants in Mainland China, is back for its third edition, ‘A Chinese-French Extravaganza’. It will bring together Morpheus hotel’s French restaurant L’ATTITUDE and Shenzhen’s contemporary Chinese restaurant Voisin Organique to create an exceptional sustainable dining experience.

Photograph: Courtesy Melco Group L’ATTITUDE

From September 23 to 24, L’ATTITUDE’s head chef Michel Kristensen will join hands with Voisin Organique’s executive chef Sean Yue to offer guests a delicious four-hands dinner menu.Honoured with one diamond in the 2023 Black Pearl Restaurant Guide, Voisin Organique is one of the few restaurants in the country with an organic farm meeting the EU standard. On the other hand, L’ATTITUDE is renowned for its French and modern approach to traditional Nordic cuisine. The four-hands dinner offers a refreshing gastronomic fusion experience, creatively blending Chinese cuisine with a French touch.

Photograph: Courtesy Melco Group Brittany Lobster, Wild Vegetable, and Mushroom Bouillon

Photograph: Courtesy Melco Group Slow-Cooked Wagyu Beef Short Ribs, Pickle White Asparagus, and Black Truffle

Expect a unique and surprising feast that creatively showcases an innovative approach to seasonal and organic ingredients, delivering pure and authentic flavours. The culinary journey begins with an amuse-bouche of Carabinero prawn, golden Osciètre caviar, white pearl oyster, Shaoxing wine, and green apples. Main dishes include wild-caught turbot fillet with braised cabbage and chiu chow-fermented daikon, and slow-cooked wagyu beef short ribs with pickled white asparagus and black truffle.



Photograph: Courtesy Melco Group City of Dreams

Book your table now for the unforgettable dining experience (MOP1,688+/person). Sign up as a Melco Style WeChat member to redeem a 10 percent discount. L’ATTITUDE is located on the Level 3 of Morpheus, City of Dreams, Macau.