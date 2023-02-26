Time Out says

As one of Hong Kong’s most iconic hotels reopens its doors, its beloved The Steak House is returning with classic menu items as well as refreshing new dishes. The establishment places a strong emphasis on sourcing premium ingredients – especially when it comes to cuts of meat, which come from some of the world’s most famous farms, including Uruguay’s Metzger Frères, Spain’s El Capricho, Japan’s Toriyama, and Australia’s Mayura. On their a la carte menu, you’ll get to enjoy everything from USDA Super Prime ribeye ($1,080) and Black Angus flank steak ($950) to aged José Gordon short ribs ($1,300) and Akagi Wagyu tenderloin ($1,200). Along with all these premium meat choices, we also recommend off-menu cuts like the juicy porterhouse ($2,640) that you can find in their meat fridge. If you’re not a meat eater, there’s also an extensive salad bar ($498) and plenty of other grilled options to choose from, including blue lobster ($2,180), sea king crab ($450), and octopus ($300). Remember to save some room for dessert to try their famed chocolate fondant ($450) or baked Alaska ($450), a delightful mix of cake, ice cream, and meringue.