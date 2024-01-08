Discover Hysan Place’s exciting new lifestyle destination in Causeway Bay

Immerse in a dynamic modern space
#URBANHOOD seamlessly integrates Hysan Place’s contemporary design ethos, incorporating elements that effectively express the essence of a multi-dimensional metropolis. The engaging space showcases a minimalist Nordic design and soothing earth tones, aiming to captivate a diverse audience. Notably, the lower level boasts unique mural art created by the celebrated local artist Bao Ho, adding an extra touch of creativity to the space. The space combines city living and leisure, uniting fashion, dining, and experiences to connect people and cater to various lifestyles.