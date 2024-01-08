Discover Hysan Place’s exciting new lifestyle destination in Causeway Bay

Whether it's catching up with friends over a coffee, savouring contemporary Asian flavours, or indulging in delicious snacks and desserts, #URBANHOOD provides an exciting and inclusive experience for friends and families alike.

Explore a tempting array of Japanese culinary delights at trendy eateries, including the first Hong Kong location of Kanmidokoro Kamakura, renowned for its delectable chewy warabi mochi. Don't miss out on INEBI, a fresh Japanese dining destination offering sushi, chirashi bowls, and hand rolls crafted with Hokkaido Nanatsuboshi rice. Additionally, you can head to Kansai Market or Sarasei for an assortment of delightful Japanese snacks and desserts. Lastly, treat yourself to your favourite brew at the beloved Japanese café chain % Arabica or traditional snacks at Shan Shau Jok.

Food enthusiasts seeking a Taiwanese culinary experience can delight in the innovative offerings at KiKi Noodle Bar. Discover a fusion of Italian, Taiwanese, and Japanese influences in three limited-edition dishes: KiKi noodles with homemade pesto sauce and sun-dried tomatoes, KiKi scallion noodles with miso meat sauce and onsen tamago, and KiKi scallion noodles with isoyaki abalones. These exclusive creations are exceptionally crafted by renowned chefs Mitsuru Konishi, Daisuke Mori, and Italian chef Valentino Ugolini.

Other standout venues include Burger's Friend Forever, known for its sustainable gourmet burgers; The Pot Spot noted for its innovative Chinese dishes; and QUE, offering a delightful fusion of Japanese and Western cuisine. Additionally, Peek-A-Poke serves up delicious poke bowls for those seeking healthy fare, while Le Jus offers a selection of refreshing and nutritious smoothies.