Discover Hysan Place’s exciting new lifestyle destination in Causeway Bay

The two-storey lifestyle hub offers a wide range of dining and lifestyle options, from popular Asian eateries to zakka stores.

Time Out Hong Kong in partnership with Hysan Place
Causeway Bay is always buzzing with activity. There are tons of cool shopping spots and new secret foodie gems just waiting to be uncovered by locals and tourists alike. To add to the excitement, B1/F and B2/F of the retail destination Hysan Place have been transformed into #URBANHOOD.

This cool two-storey space opened last month and is already shaking things up. It houses around 40 different dining, entertainment, and retail stores, and seamlessly connects to a plethora of experiences, including access to the 120 local and international brands on the upper floors. The venue redefines the traditional shopping scene by offering unique lifestyle experiences that inspire and bring people together.

Immerse in a dynamic modern space
Photograph: Courtesy #URBANHOOD

Immerse in a dynamic modern space

#URBANHOOD seamlessly integrates Hysan Place’s contemporary design ethos, incorporating elements that effectively express the essence of a multi-dimensional metropolis. The engaging space showcases a minimalist Nordic design and soothing earth tones, aiming to captivate a diverse audience. Notably, the lower level boasts unique mural art created by the celebrated local artist Bao Ho, adding an extra touch of creativity to the space. The space combines city living and leisure, uniting fashion, dining, and experiences to connect people and cater to various lifestyles.

A social hub for great food and good times
Photograph: Courtesy Hysan Place

A social hub for great food and good times

Whether it's catching up with friends over a coffee, savouring contemporary Asian flavours, or indulging in delicious snacks and desserts, #URBANHOOD provides an exciting and inclusive experience for friends and families alike.

Explore a tempting array of Japanese culinary delights at trendy eateries, including the first Hong Kong location of Kanmidokoro Kamakura, renowned for its delectable chewy warabi mochi. Don't miss out on INEBI, a fresh Japanese dining destination offering sushi, chirashi bowls, and hand rolls crafted with Hokkaido Nanatsuboshi rice. Additionally, you can head to Kansai Market or Sarasei for an assortment of delightful Japanese snacks and desserts. Lastly, treat yourself to your favourite brew at the beloved Japanese café chain % Arabica or traditional snacks at Shan Shau Jok.

Food enthusiasts seeking a Taiwanese culinary experience can delight in the innovative offerings at KiKi Noodle Bar. Discover a fusion of Italian, Taiwanese, and Japanese influences in three limited-edition dishes: KiKi noodles with homemade pesto sauce and sun-dried tomatoes, KiKi scallion noodles with miso meat sauce and onsen tamago, and KiKi scallion noodles with isoyaki abalones. These exclusive creations are exceptionally crafted by renowned chefs Mitsuru Konishi, Daisuke Mori, and Italian chef Valentino Ugolini.

Other standout venues include Burger's Friend Forever, known for its sustainable gourmet burgers; The Pot Spot noted for its innovative Chinese dishes; and QUE, offering a delightful fusion of Japanese and Western cuisine. Additionally, Peek-A-Poke serves up delicious poke bowls for those seeking healthy fare, while Le Jus offers a selection of refreshing and nutritious smoothies.

Photograph: Courtesy Hysan Place

Satisfy your sweet tooth with a comforting array of treats! Enjoy creative and artisanal scones from the local favourite Grandma’s Scones, relish delectable pandan cakes at Pandan Man, and delight in Chinese-French fusion cakes and pastries at Patisserie Mellowdays. You can also visit Pa-Shih Mesona’s third branch in Hong Kong to enjoy natural, alkali-free organic herbal jelly desserts, beverages, and shaved ice.

Explore a diverse range of lifestyle retail offerings
Photograph: Courtesy Hysan Place

Explore a diverse range of lifestyle retail offerings

Causeway Bay is the ultimate shopping destination where you can shop to your heart's content. As part of the diverse shops within Hysan Place, including Hong Kong’s first HUF store, The North Face concept store, i.t, Popcorn, and Sony shop on other floors, #URBANHOOD features an impressive lineup of lifestyle brands. Browse products from Tokyoto, POP MART, and the city's first Post General store – a Japanese brand with a modern urban outdoor aesthetic, drawing inspiration from traditional British markets and offering sleek, minimalistic home, office, car, and outdoor items. 

Embracing eco-friendly and conscious living, the hub also opened the first Slowood's pop-up in Causeway Bay, where shoppers can find a selection of environmentally friendly products sourced from around the globe. Additionally, patrons can check out RAZE's new pop-up, featuring a diverse assortment of perfume-grade, vegan, and cruelty-free fragrances inspired by yoga breathing techniques. Developed in partnership with a prestigious French essential oil manufacturer with over 260 years of experience, these fragrances offer a luxurious journey of self-care and self-appreciation. Explore the latest RAZE Essential series, including the Eau de Parfum moisturising mist, ideal for the winter season, and an enhanced version of their sanitising mist.

Visit #URBANHOOD today at B1/F & B2/F, Hysan Place, 500 Hennessy Road, Causeway Bay. For more information, visit leegardens.com.hk 

