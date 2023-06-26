Hong Kong
Hong Kong

Iuiga (Tseung Kwan O)

  • Shopping
  • Tseung Kwan O
  • Recommended
  Iuiga
    Photograph: Jenny Leung
  Iuiga
    Photograph: Jenny Leung
  Iuiga
    Photograph: Jenny Leung
Time Out says

Iuiga is a Singapore-based home lifestyle brand that opened its first Hong Kong retail space in Tseung Kwan O. Located in TKO Plaza, the shop offers nearly a myriad of affordable home essentials, including kitchenware, bathroom accessories, bedding, and daily electronics. What's more, Iuiga bridges the gap between product quality and price by working directly with manufacturers to remove traditional middlemen markups. The shop's design is mindfully simple, with a warm and cosy corner for relaxation and photos. 

Details

Address:
Shop 1-038 & 1-041, TKO Plaza
1 Tong Tak St, Tseung Kwan O
Hong Kong
Contact:
View Website
