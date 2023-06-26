Iuiga (Tseung Kwan O)

Time Out says

Iuiga is a Singapore-based home lifestyle brand that opened its first Hong Kong retail space in Tseung Kwan O. Located in TKO Plaza, the shop offers nearly a myriad of affordable home essentials, including kitchenware, bathroom accessories, bedding, and daily electronics. What's more, Iuiga bridges the gap between product quality and price by working directly with manufacturers to remove traditional middlemen markups. The shop's design is mindfully simple, with a warm and cosy corner for relaxation and photos.