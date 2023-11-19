Time Out says

The Hong Kong, China Association of Athletics Affiliates, together with Bank of China (Hong Kong), will be holding the first-ever half marathon on the Hong Kong-Zuhai-Macao Bridge, the world's longest sea-crossing bridge and tunnel, on November 19, 2023. Professional and amateur runners from Hong Kong and around the world are welcome to register for the race, which will be divided into three categories – Challenge (7.30am), Run 1 (8.10am), and Run 2 (8.50am).

There are two ways to register for the event. For Priority Entry, runners must submit their qualifying results for recognised races by the HKAAA between July 28 and August 6, and register between August 11 and 17 after their results have been verified. Registration for a public ballot will also be available from August 14 to 22. All participants must be 16 years old or above. For more details on the race, visit hzmb-halfmarathon.com – good luck, racers!