Tsing Yi Athletic Association Sports Ground

One of Hong Kong's biggest traditional festivals returns to delight city dwellers with delicious street food, nostalgic bites and experiences, Cantonese opera performances, and more! Happening twice a year during the third and fourth lunar months, the Tsing Yi Bamboo Theatre is a cherished celebration honouring the Chun Kwan Emperor and Tin Hau, the Empress of Heaven. From now to May 12 (2.30pm-10.30pm), visitors will be treated to an array of street food – from cat paw-shaped buns to non-alcoholic beer – from 40 different stalls and vendors offering a mix of dry goods, seafood, and nostalgic treats. There are also various cultural activities to experience, including goldfish-catching, candy-blowing, Cantonese opera, and more.