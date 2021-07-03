Golem by 1927 (UK)

Golem, the acclaimed multi-arts show in film by multi-award-winning British theatre company 1927 will be screened for the first time in Hong Kong! Inspired by the Jewish folklore of Golem, which tells the story of a man who created a creature out of clay to work for him, this original production is a visually stunning tale about the titular Golems – clay-made manservants – that have become an indispensable part of human lives and the consequences of this very dependence. Set in a fictional yet familiar world, Golem makes reference to the realities of tech addiction in modern society and explores the relationship between a man and his machines.

Keen to find out more? Check out their trailer below:

