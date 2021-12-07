2021 Christmas Gatherings at J Senses

Embrace the holiday season and head to J Senses for an exciting series of Christmas happenings! From December 1 to January 2, 2022, Woo Cheong Pawn Shop and J Senses will brighten up the streets of Wan Chai with beautiful festive lights featuring Christmas trees, snowman, and nutcrackers. Then, on December 24 and 25 (8.30pm to 9.30pm), get ready to bust a move as Santa Claus and a group of dancers take over J Senses to entertain the crowd with the Xmas Dancing Show in front of Woo Cheong Pawn Shop! Last but certainly not least, explore J Senses' restaurants and take advantage of the seasonal specials on offer for a scrumptious festive feast!

While you're there, don't forget to snap a pic with any J Senses Christmas lighting, decoration, or parade, upload the photo to Instagram with hashtags #JSensesXmas #jsenses, and tag @jsenseshkg for a chance to win $500 J Senses e-coupons – good luck!