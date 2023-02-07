Time Out says

The Lantern Festival is a major festive occasion that marks the end of Chinese New Year festivities. To celebrate this, Lantern Carnivals take place across the city every year, where large-scale lanterns of different themes are put on display, along with lantern riddle games for members of the public to guess and play. This year, the Lunar New Year Lantern Displays are on view from now to February 7 at North District Park, Tsuen Wan Park, as well as the Hong Kong Cultural Centre Piazza, where the Intangible Cultural Heritage Office has invited paper-crafting master Hui Ka-hung to create a series of lantern installations. The lanterns will light up daily from 6pm to 11pm.