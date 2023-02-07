Hong Kong
2023 Lunar New Year Lantern Displays

  • Things to do
  • Various venues, Hong Kong
  1. 2023 Lunar New Year Lantern Displays 香港文化中心廣場
    Photograph: Courtesy CPO
  2. 荃灣公園 - 癸卯年元宵綵燈展
    Photograph: Courtesy CPO | 荃灣公園
  3. 2023 Lunar New Year Lantern Displays tsuen wan
    Photograph: Courtesy CPO | 荃灣公園
  4. 北區公園 - 新界東元宵綵燈展
    Photograph: Courtesy CPO | 北區公園
  5. 荃灣公園 - 元宵綵燈展
    Photograph: Courtesy CPO | 荃灣公園
The Lantern Festival is a major festive occasion that marks the end of Chinese New Year festivities. To celebrate this, Lantern Carnivals take place across the city every year, where large-scale lanterns of different themes are put on display, along with lantern riddle games for members of the public to guess and play. This year, the Lunar New Year Lantern Displays are on view from now to February 7 at North District Park, Tsuen Wan Park, as well as the Hong Kong Cultural Centre Piazza, where the Intangible Cultural Heritage Office has invited paper-crafting master Hui Ka-hung to create a series of lantern installations. The lanterns will light up daily from 6pm to 11pm.

Details

Dates and times

