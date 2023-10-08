Time Out says

Every year during the Mid-Autumn Festival, numerous lantern decorations are set up by the Leisure and Cultural Services Department across the city. This year, the displays will be held at the Hong Kong Cultural Centre Piazza (Sept 15-Oct 8), Victoria Park, Sha Tin Park, and Tuen Mun Park (Sept 23-Oct 2). The lanterns will light up from 6.30pm to 11pm every day, filling visitors with warm festive cheer.