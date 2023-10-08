Hong Kong
2023 Mid-Autumn Lantern Displays

  • Things to do
  • Various venues, Hong Kong
  1. Mid-Autumn Lantern Display, Tsim Sha Tsui 2022, Hugs without Distance
    Photograph: Courtesy cpo.gov.hk2022 Mid-Autumn Lantern Display at Tsim Sha Tsui
Every year during the Mid-Autumn Festival, numerous lantern decorations are set up by the Leisure and Cultural Services Department across the city. This year, the displays will be held at the Hong Kong Cultural Centre Piazza (Sept 15-Oct 8), Victoria Park, Sha Tin Park, and Tuen Mun Park (Sept 23-Oct 2). The lanterns will light up from 6.30pm to 11pm every day, filling visitors with warm festive cheer.

