Best events to celebrate Easter in Hong Kong 2023

Let loose and have some hopping fun this Easter as Plaza Hollywood and Kiztopia team up a Jumptopia Easter Carnival. From March 22 to April 16, the atrium at Plaza Hollywood will be transformed into an 8,000sq ft party space, complete with a bunny-themed ball pit and slides; a six-meter-tall Haribo-themed bouncy castle; an 18-meter-long dessert obstacle course; and a Kiztopia Friends Arena featuring various mini-games. Tickets start at $58 for 25 minutes and $108 for 50 minutes. Each session has a limited number of entries, so book ahead and get your tickets now.
Easter is more than just another statutory holiday in Hong Kong – though the days off certainly don’t hurt – it’s also a great time to fit in some family bonding. If you’re not too busy trying to decide what kind of Easter treats to crack open, why not plan ahead and make the most out of the holiday? From egg hunts on a beach to a festive parade and giant bunnies, here are our picks of the best Easter events happening in Hong Kong.
RECOMMENDED: And if you haven't already locked in your holiday feast, be sure to check out our favourite Easter menus in Hong Kong.