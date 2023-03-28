Best events to celebrate Easter in Hong Kong 2023

Easter is more than just another statutory holiday in Hong Kong – though the days off certainly don’t hurt – it’s also a great time to fit in some family bonding. If you’re not too busy trying to decide what kind of Easter treats to crack open, why not plan ahead and make the most out of the holiday? From egg hunts on a beach to a festive parade and giant bunnies, here are our picks of the best Easter events happening in Hong Kong.

RECOMMENDED: And if you haven't already locked in your holiday feast, be sure to check out our favourite Easter menus in Hong Kong.