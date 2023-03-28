Hong Kong
維港復活節帽子巡遊2023
Photograph: Courtesy HFC

Best events to celebrate Easter in Hong Kong 2023

Get cracking with these fun holiday activities

Jenny Leung
Written by
Jenny Leung
Easter is more than just another statutory holiday in Hong Kong – though the days off certainly don’t hurt – it’s also a great time to fit in some family bonding. If you’re not too busy trying to decide what kind of Easter treats to crack open, why not plan ahead and make the most out of the holiday? From egg hunts on a beach to a festive parade and giant bunnies, here are our picks of the best Easter events happening in Hong Kong. 

RECOMMENDED: And if you haven't already locked in your holiday feast, be sure to check out our favourite Easter menus in Hong Kong

Best Easter events in Hong Kong 2023

Jumptopia Easter Carnival at Plaza Hollywood
Photograph: Courtesy Kiztopia

Jumptopia Easter Carnival at Plaza Hollywood

  • Things to do
  • Wong Tai Sin

Let loose and have some hopping fun this Easter as Plaza Hollywood and Kiztopia team up a Jumptopia Easter Carnival. From March 22 to April 16, the atrium at Plaza Hollywood will be transformed into an 8,000sq ft party space, complete with a bunny-themed ball pit and slides; a six-meter-tall Haribo-themed bouncy castle; an 18-meter-long dessert obstacle course; and a Kiztopia Friends Arena featuring various mini-games. Tickets start at $58 for 25 minutes and $108 for 50 minutes. Each session has a limited number of entries, so book ahead and get your tickets now.

Read more
Buy ticket
Discovery Bay Easter Egg Hunt on the Beach 2023
Photograph: Courtesy Discovery Bay

Discovery Bay Easter Egg Hunt on the Beach 2023

  • Things to do
  • Discovery Bay

DB's most signature family event is back. Celebrating its 16th anniversary this year, the event invites kids aged three to 10 to hunt for colourful Easter eggs that have been hidden in Tai Pak Beach – over 30,000 fabulous prizes and grand special prizes with a total value exceeding $1 million are up for grabs! (The event is now sold out)

Aside from egg hunting on the beach, visitors can also head over to DB Plaza where the Discovery Bay x Ohpama Kids Fiesta will offer all kinds of fun and games for the whole family. Better yet, explore the rest of Discovery Bay and snap a pic at colourful Easter-themed check-in spots, including a six-metre-tall giant Easter bunny and inflatable Easter eggs on Tai Pak Bach, as well as special photo zones at various Discovery Bay attractions. 

Read more
Easter Hat Parade@Victoria Harbour 2023
Photograph: Courtesy HFC

Easter Hat Parade@Victoria Harbour 2023

  • Things to do
  • Hong Kong

To celebrate Easter this year, the Development Bureau and the Harbourfront Commission are teaming up to present Victoria Harbour's first-ever Easter Hat Parade! Taking place over two consecutive weekends at the city's six Harbourfront Shared Spaces, the parade invites all to let their creativity run wild at one of the Easter workshops available, and design their own colourful hats to wear during the parade. Pet owners are also welcome to bring their furry friends on leashes to join in on the festivities (they’ll get a special hat to wear upon pre-registration!) 

Starting at the East Coast Park Precinct in Fortress Hill, the parade will weave through the Revitalised Typhoon Shelter Precinct in Causeway Bay and the Water Sports and Recreation Precinct in Wan Chai, before wrapping up at HarbourChill in Wan Chai. Throughout the parade, participants can expect to see an array of exciting performances by cheerleaders and dance groups, as well as unicyclists, stilt walkers, Easter bunnies, and clowns who will keep the carnival-like atmosphere going strong. Register now and don't miss out on all the excitement.

Read more
Eggs in Bloom at Metroplaza
Photograph: Courtesy Metroplaza

Eggs in Bloom at Metroplaza

  • Things to do
  • Kwai Chung

Join the Easter celebration at Metroplaza in Kwai Fong. Taking place from now until May 1, Eggs in Bloom features nearly 40 giant egg-shaped installations, outdoor gardens, an egg-themed 'amusement park', and plenty of photo spots. In addition to the vibrant decorations, there are also various activities and happenings to enjoy, including shopping rewards, live music, busking performances, an outdoor market featuring local brands, and more. Perfect for the whole family.

Read more
Bunny Eggexllent at Nina Mall
Photograph: Courtesy Nina Mall

Bunny Eggexllent at Nina Mall

Head over to Nina Mall in Tsuen Wan from now to April 21 for a family-friendly Easter celebration. Snap pics with a five-meter-tall purple bunny, relax in the colourful Easter egg pool and play in the Spring Bunny Playground complete with larger-than-life seating for the ultimate photo opt. There will also be a pop-up store featuring exclusive new products from the popular cartoon character Monchhichi, artsy workshops, and a bundle of Easter shopping rewards!

Doraemon Future Department Store
Photograph: Courtesy Doraemon Future Department Store

Doraemon Future Department Store

  • Things to do
  • Causeway Bay

Japan's most famous Doraemon store is coming to Hong Kong! Open from April 3 to 23, the Doraemon Future Department Store pop-up will feature adorable Doraemon 3D figurines dressed in suits and red ties to greet shoppers on the 2/F of Times Square, Causeway Bay, while Nobita, Shizuka, Gian, Suneo, Dorami, and mini Doraemon will be waiting for visitors on the 5/F.

Over 350 official products from Japan will be available, including more than 100 items that are being sold overseas for the first time – think stuffed toys, home essentials, kitchenware, tee shirts, towels, accessories, and other collectables featuring Doraemon’s gadgets. Customers who spend a specific amount will receive a limited-edition memento specially designed for the Hong Kong Doraemon store (while stocks last), so don't miss out if you're a fan of this iconic blue robot cat!

Read more
Be@rbrick Worldwide Tour 3 Hong Kong
Photograph: Jenny Leung

Be@rbrick Worldwide Tour 3 Hong Kong

  • Art
  • Central

Forward Fashion and Medicom Toy, Japan's top art toy company, are teaming up to bring the Be@rbrick Worldwide Tour 3 to Hong Kong, making it the first time the exhibition has gone international since it debuted in Tokyo back in 2021. Hosted by Artelli, a new multi-dimensional premium art space in Hong Kong, the show features exclusive Be@rbrick 1000% pieces designed by 100 internationally renowned creators from all over the globe, including The Andy Warhol Foundation, Edison Chen, Keith Haring Studio, Nike, Steve Aoki, The Walt Disney Company, just to name a few. There will also be a collaborative collection designed by Pinel et Pinel, the contemporary French trunks and high-end leather goods design house, and French painter and graffiti artist Cyril Kongo.

At the exhibition, Be@rbrick fans and art lovers will be able to immerse in a multi-sensory garden, where botanicals take over the exhibition space with a heavenly scent; visitors can also enjoy artisanal coffee at Sensory Zeor pop-up to end their artistic journey. 

Read more
Buy ticket
K11 Musea Art Karnival
Photograph: Courtesy K11 Musea

K11 Musea Art Karnival

  • Art
  • Tsim Sha Tsui

K11 Musea’s annual Art Karnival returns for another colourful wave of all things art. Running from March 20 to May 14, this year's Karnival features over 160 artworks from creative talents in Hong Kong and around the world. There will also be limited-time pop-ups, performances, art merchandise, guided tours, art-themed gastronomy and much more.

Highlights not to miss include City As Studio, a major exhibition on graffiti and street art; untitled: folly; baubles, an installation made by the late sculptor Phyllida Barlow; a pop-up by Korean art brand print bakery with artsy lifestyle products; Misfits Manifesto, an exhibition showcasing works by homegrown creatives; a vibrant mural at the Sunken Plaza by local illustrator Mooncasket, and many more.

Read more
Hong Kong Sevens 2023
Photograph: courtesy of Cathay Pacific/August Liu

Hong Kong Sevens 2023

  • Things to do
  • Sport events
  • So Kon Po

Mark your calendar, plan your costume, gather your mates – Hong Kong’s hottest sporting event is back! Running from March 31 to April 2, the Cathay/HSBC Hong Kong Sevens is returning bigger than ever, hosting the full men’s and women’s competitions simultaneously.

Cheer on as teams from Hong Kong China play side by side for the first time in the history of the series, and show your passion for some of the world’s best teams, including Fiji, Great Britain, New Zealand, Australia, South Africa, and more. Of course, the famous South Stand will host the biggest party of the year, with entertainers such as Belgian pop star Plastic Bertrand, South Korea’s beloved DJ Soda, our own native Ska band The Red Stripes, the returning Sevens’ resident DJs the Two Simons and Ben Cullen, and even a surprise opening ceremony from Hong Kong’s Cantopop icon Joyce Cheng. Don’t miss out on the biggest celebration of the year!

Read more
The 47th Hong Kong International Film Festival
Photograph: Courtesy HKIFF

The 47th Hong Kong International Film Festival

  • Film
  • Hong Kong

The Hong Kong International Film Festival (HKIFF), one of the oldest of its kind in Asia, is set to return from March 30 to April 10. This year, more than 320 in-theatre, online screenings, and audience engagement events will be held, including nine world premieres, six international premieres, and 67 Asian premieres among some 200 films from 64 countries and regions worldwide. The festival kicks off with the Asian premiere of Mad Fate, a noir thriller by Soi Cheang, and the world premiere of Ann Hui's documentary Elegies. The 12-day event will close with Vital Sign, an affecting drama directed by Cheuk Wan-chi. The complete programme and screening schedule can be found at hkiff.org.hk.

Read more
Yayoi Kusama: 1945 to Now
Photograph: Jenny Leung

Yayoi Kusama: 1945 to Now

  • Art
  • West Kowloon

To celebrate M+'s first anniversary, the museum is hosting a special exhibition featuring over 200 creations by Yayoi Kusama, one of the most influential and inspiring artists of our time. Held from now to May 14, the exhibition – titled Yayoi Kusama: 1945 to Now – is the largest retrospective of Kusama in Asia outside of Japan. 

Through six different themes – Infinity, Accumulation, Radical Connectivity, Biocosmic, Death, and Force of Life – visitors will be able to view the artist's work spanning over seven decades, from her earliest work to the most recent output, inclusive of paintings, installations, sculptures, drawings, collages, moving images, and archival materials. The exhibition will also present three brand-new works to audiences for the first time: Death of Nerves (2022)​, a large-scale installation connecting the museum’s ground floor and basement levels; Dots Obsession—Aspiring to Heaven's Love (2022), an immersive environment that includes one of the artist’s signature mirrored spaces; and Pumpkin (2022) two large sculptures available for public viewing in the Main Hall.

Read more
Buy ticket
