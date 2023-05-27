Time Out says

After three years of cancellation, the much-awaited Bun Festival – the biggest and busiest festival in Cheung Chau – is finally happening.

The Bun Festival originally started as a celebration of the end of the plague in Cheng Chau but was eventually transformed into one of Hong Kong's most famous festivals and an important celebration of the city's cultural heritage. Thousands of people descend to the tiny island for the annual festival to join the celebrations. The week-long event kicks off with a lively, traditional parade and builds to the iconic Bun Scrambling Competition, where participants climb giant 60-foot-high bamboo towers covered with buns and try to grab as many buns as possible.

The event is scheduled on May 26, and those who want to take a crack at winning the contest can start sending their applications on February 27 until March 20. Applicants will go through three stages for the competition starting with safety training on April 16, where they will be attending sessions on bun tower climbing and fall prevention. Those who will complete the training can enter the final selection exercise on April 30. The contest will be open to male and female contestants, and enrolment forms, which can be downloaded on this link, should be submitted by fax to 2854 3949 or by hand or post to the Islands District Leisure Services Office of the LCSD at Room 622, 6/F, Harbour Building, 38 Pier Road, Central, Hong Kong, on or before March 20.

This year, the maximum number of entrants is 200. Once the quota is reached, places will be allocated by ballot, and those who live, work or study in Cheung Chau will be given priority.

For more information, visit lcsd.gov.hk or call the Islands District Leisure Services Office of the LCSD on 2852 3220.