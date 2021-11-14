Worldwide icon-chevron-right Asia icon-chevron-right Hong Kong icon-chevron-right Christmas Mysterious Journey at Yoho Mall

Christmas Mysterious Journey at Yoho Mall

Things to do Yoho Mall , Yuen Long Until Sunday January 2 2022
Yoho Mall, Christmas 2021
Photograph: Courtesy Yoho Mall
Yoho Mall, Christmas 2021
Photograph: Courtesy Yoho Mall
Yoho Mall, Christmas 2021
Photograph: Courtesy Yoho Mall
yoho mall xmas 2021
Photograph: Courtesy Yoho Mall

Yoho Mall is turning into a forest wonderland this season from November 13 to January 2. From a giant interactive Wishing Light Gem to a six-metre-tall Aurora Glass Christmas Tree and a 15-metre-long Fairy Starlight Wishing Corridor, there are tons of photo spots located at the atrium of the mall as well as the Yoho Urban Farm. In addition, there will also be a handicraft market on designated weekends featuring 20 homegrown brands as well as Christmas workshops to make your very own festive photo frame and Christmas sand bottles.

Event website: https://www.yohomall.hk/eng/main/HomePage
Static map showing venue location
Venue name: Yoho Mall
Address: 9 Yuen Lung Street, Yuen Long
Hong Kong

