Christmas Mysterious Journey at Yoho Mall

Yoho Mall is turning into a forest wonderland this season from November 13 to January 2. From a giant interactive Wishing Light Gem to a six-metre-tall Aurora Glass Christmas Tree and a 15-metre-long Fairy Starlight Wishing Corridor, there are tons of photo spots located at the atrium of the mall as well as the Yoho Urban Farm. In addition, there will also be a handicraft market on designated weekends featuring 20 homegrown brands as well as Christmas workshops to make your very own festive photo frame and Christmas sand bottles.