Christmas Terminal at Harbour City

Harbour City is honing in on the festivities this year by transforming the entire shopping mall into a joyful Christmas Terminal. Get ready for departure at the Candy Cane gates where cookie penguin and other cookie-shaped animals are set to take off, follow the cookie bears and pass through the grand Baggage Conveyor Belt lighting tunnel, and don't forget to pick up limited-edition cookie souvenirs such as cushions, multi-purpose ornaments, passport holders, luggage tags and other travel gadgets at the Christmas Gift Shop!

Harbour City is also collaborating with online booking platform Klook to offer a Charity Photo Zone, where visitors can have their photos taken upon a small donation of $10 to the Hong Kong Blood Cancer Foundation. Click here to make a booking.