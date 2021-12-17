Worldwide icon-chevron-right Asia icon-chevron-right Hong Kong icon-chevron-right Citygate Outlets Outdoor Christmas Market

Citygate Outlets Outdoor Christmas Market

Things to do Citygate Outlets , Tung Chung Friday December 17 2021 - Monday December 27 2021
Citygate Outlets Christmas 2021
Photograph: Courtesy Citygate Outlets
Citygate Outlets Christmas 2021
Photograph: Courtesy Citygate Outlets

This winter, Citygate Outlets is celebrating the joyful season with renowned German handicraft brand Wendt & Kühn to present the Jolly Christmas Market Campaign. Taking place for three consecutive weekends from December 10, the outdoor market welcomes you to join five mischievous Wendt & Kühn angels and visit the 4.3 metre-tall German-style Christmas Pyramid, step inside a giant Christmas ornament for a festive pic, and browse through over 40 unique stalls offering you an array of ideal Christmas gifts, including Christmas ornaments, trendy clothing, handicrafts, and festive delicacies. 

What’s more, Citygate Outlets has also put together a star-studded line-up of talented local singers including Cheung Tin Fu (MC張天賦), Lose Wing, Alfred Wu, Ah Mic Tracy Chow, Ho Pui Ting, and many others to bring visitors a slew of live music performances. All this, along with the gorgeous open surrounding of the Citygate Outlets' rooftop garden, you don't want to miss this one out!

Event website: https://www.citygateoutlets.com.hk/en/offer-events/events/2021christmas_market/
Venue name: Citygate Outlets
Address: 20 Tat Tung Road, Tung Chung
Hong Kong

