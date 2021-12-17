Citygate Outlets Outdoor Christmas Market

This winter, Citygate Outlets is celebrating the joyful season with renowned German handicraft brand Wendt & Kühn to present the Jolly Christmas Market Campaign. Taking place for three consecutive weekends from December 10, the outdoor market welcomes you to join five mischievous Wendt & Kühn angels and visit the 4.3 metre-tall German-style Christmas Pyramid, step inside a giant Christmas ornament for a festive pic, and browse through over 40 unique stalls offering you an array of ideal Christmas gifts, including Christmas ornaments, trendy clothing, handicrafts, and festive delicacies.

What’s more, Citygate Outlets has also put together a star-studded line-up of talented local singers including Cheung Tin Fu (MC張天賦), Lose Wing, Alfred Wu, Ah Mic Tracy Chow, Ho Pui Ting, and many others to bring visitors a slew of live music performances. All this, along with the gorgeous open surrounding of the Citygate Outlets' rooftop garden, you don't want to miss this one out!