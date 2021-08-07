Hong Kong
Noah's Ark Hong Kong
Photograph: Courtesy Noah's Ark Hong Kong

Family-friendly things to do in Hong Kong this summer

Give your little ones an unforgettable holiday

https://media.timeout.com/images/105799760/image.jpg
Written by
Jenny Leung
This summer, tear your kids (and yourselves) away from TV screens and mobile devices, and get out to explore around town! Sure, theme parks are an obvious go-to, but let's face it, how many times can you go to Ocean Park or Disneyland and still be excited by cute pandas and singing princesses? Luckily, there's a bucket-load of family-friendly activities around Hong Kong – from forest adventures to cartoon-themed installations – for your little ones to run wild and burn up all their energy. Just take a look at these!

RECOMMENDED: Bask in the great outdoors and try out these hiking trails that are ideal for the whole family.

The Pulse unveils the 'Kid-trepreneur Market'
Photograph: Courtesy The Pulse

The Pulse unveils the 'Kid-trepreneur Market'

  • Things to do
  • Repulse Bay

The Pulse is back with their annual Endless Summer event and is hosting Hong Kong’s largest summer carnival 'Kid-trepreneur Market'. The event will take place across a massive 40,000sq ft space, including four dedicated zones for the market, picnics and performances, arts and crafts workshops as well as messy play prepared by Panda Banana and amazing games to partake in. The Pulse will also offer a free shuttle service that takes you from Wan Chai to The Pulse and back!

The 'Kid-trepreneur Market' will be the first-ever startup market directed by kids and feature stalls run by children aged four to 15. Little entrepreneurs will hone skills and creativity through hands-on activity at the market, covering everything from designing and making the product, providing service, mathematics and negotiating, the art of socialising, and more. Highlights include a stall that provides instant photos from a vintage camera and a water tie-dye art workshop.

Plus, there is the eco-shopping platform Green Little, by St. James' Settlement, which is a stall set up to encourage children to bring items they no longer need for resale, extending the lifespan of items and finding them a new owner. The Hong Kong Really Really Free Market (HKRRFM) will also have a barter stall in which visitors can donate old toys or stationery, and barter for something on the spot.

As for the game zone, things are definitely going to get fun. There's a Bubble Disco, Super Awesome Janga, water gliding, The Tumbler’s Maze and so much more for the kids to exert energy and enjoy this summer.

 

Pixar Fest at Harbour City
Photograph: Courtesy Harbour City

Pixar Fest at Harbour City

  • Things to do
  • Tsim Sha Tsui

To celebrate the 35th anniversary of Pixar, Harbour City is teaming up with Disney and Pixar for a mega Pixar Fest this summer! Special scenes and sets from a selection of 12 classic Disney and Pixar movies, including Toy Story, Monsters University, Inside Out, Soul, Finding Dory, Incredibles, and many more, will be recreated and placed around the mall for everyone to get snap-happy. And don’t miss the installation of the iconic Pixar Ball and Lamp, which is said to be the same size as that in its headquarters in California – set up at the Ocean Terminal Deck. What's more, there will be a series of interactive on-ground activities and online games available so you can go on an animated adventure even if you're just in your PJs!

Summer Forest Adventure
Photograph: Courtesy Noah's Ark Hong Kong

Summer Forest Adventure

  • Things to do
  • Islands District

The Summer Forest Adventure at Noah’s Ark will keep your little monkeys entertained with a bundle of fun-filled activities, workshops, games and challenges. Kids can take flight at the Little Pilot Training Centre and head into the Amazon Forest; ride on cute motorised animals and meet rare birds and reptiles; glide down giant rocket slides; explore the interactive E-Planet exhibition, and take part in many more educational nature-themed activities. They’ll have so much fun they won’t want to leave!

Times Square x Botanic Union ‘It’s Play Time!’
Photograph: Courtesy Times Square

Times Square x Botanic Union ‘It’s Play Time!’

  • Things to do
  • Causeway Bay

From now to August 29, Times Square is joining forces with Botanic Union to create a whimsical urban oasis – made with recycled materials – that’s all about plants, creativity, art, education, and environmental protection. From a rainbow-coloured tractor and upcycled balancing beams to giant botanic tree houses and sculptures, the It’s Play Time playground offers numerous interactive and highly ‘gram-worthy installations that make up a colourful and surreal garden. Adding to the fun, visitors can also join Macramé knot craft and Kokedama – the Japanese art of growing plants in a moss-covered ball of soil – workshops to further connect with nature.

Alice in Wonderland 70th Anniversary Party
Photograph: Courtesy Yoho Mall

Alice in Wonderland 70th Anniversary Party

  • Things to do
  • Yuen Long

Take a trip down the rabbit hole this summer as Alice, The Mad Hatter, Cheshire Cat, Tweedledum and Tweedledee, along with The Queen of Hearts and her Card Soldiers, land in Hong Kong! 

To celebrate the 70th anniversary of Disney's Alice in Wonderland, Yuen Long’s Yoho Mall has brought together all your favourite characters from the classic tale to recreate a whimsical wonderland. From a whopping 18-feet-tall ‘rabbit hole’ and a five-metre-long mystical time tunnel to a beautiful fairytale-like birdcage and a giant interactive checkerboard, there’s a bundle of larger-than-life displays dotted all around the shopping mall – so snap away to your heart’s content!

If you’re still not satisfied, visit the pop-up shop and dessert station and shop from over 300 kinds of themed souvenirs, including clothing and accessories, trinkets, teaware, and a series of limited-edition tech accessories, as well as dreamy sweet treats like crystal ball cakes, crepe cakes, puddings, and more for the ultimate tea party experience.

Summer Celebration with Peppa Pig at Hong Kong Gold Coast
Photograph: Courtesy Hong Kong Gold Coast

Summer Celebration with Peppa Pig at Hong Kong Gold Coast

  • Things to do
  • Tuen Mun

Prepare for a Hawaiian-style summer carnival at Hong Kong Gold Coast with Peppa Pig! Families can capture special memories by delightful Peppa Pig-themed photo spots, including a five-metre-tall inflatable Peppa, or head to the Aloha Party at the Gold Coast Piazza (held on August 8 and 22) featuring hula and ukulele performances and an exotic summer parade. To make the most out of your visit, check out the Peppa Pig x Gold Coast Hotel summer staycation package here.

Swing into Colour-Popping Summerland
Photograph: Courtesy Citygate Outlets

Swing into Colour-Popping Summerland

  • Things to do
  • Tung Chung

To help families beat the heat this summer, Citygate has invited popular local artist Messy Desk to create a dreamy, playful wonderland for the little ones! There are five interactive photo spots in total, each combining Messy Desk's charming characters with classic playground games, like the Rainbow roundabout, Rabbit Planet swing, and the Fuji Man Seesaw. Kids can also try out the Messy Messy, I See You hide and seek interactive game to receive a limited-edition Messy Desk souvenir. The top 10 participants with the highest scores will also receive $300 worth of Citygate Outlets shopping vouchers!

Pokémon Summer Sports Festival
Photograph: Courtesy Plaza Hollywood

Pokémon Summer Sports Festival

  • Things to do
  • Wong Tai Sin

Pikachu and all his friends have officially taken over Plaza Hollywood. From now until August 31, the Pokémon Summer Sports Festival invites all fans to participate in an assortment of fun and games. 

Get your camera ready and strike your best pose with Pikachu; take control at the Pokémon Game Experience on Nintendo Switch Zone and play the new Pokémon Snap game; marvel over more than 500 special Pokémon cards on display; and last but not least, visit the pop-up store and grab official products directly delivered from Pokémon Center Japan! On specific weekends, life size Pikachu and Piplup will also meet and greet Pokémon fans at the mall, while Pokémon trading card game tutorials and tournaments will be held during the festival period. Stay tuned for more event details coming your way very soon.

Butt Detective Exhibition
Photograph: Jenny Leung

Butt Detective Exhibition

  • Things to do
  • Tseung Kwan O

The popular Japanese cartoon character Butt Detective (yes, he has a literal butt for his face) has landed in Hong Kong and he’s here to find the missing 'golden pearl milk tea'! From June 25 to September 26, the Butt Detective exhibition invites all to investigate through seven curated spaces and rack their brains around challenging missions and fun games. From the Butt Detective Agency to the Wankoro Police Station and the Hoo Hoo Museum, scour high and low for hidden clues, jot down every detail in your very own detective notebook, and help the Butt Detective gather all the evidence to catch the culprit – don’t forget to use your special ‘magnifying glass’ too! 

At the end of your journey, stop by the pop-up store and pick up some exclusive merch like toys and key rings, storybooks, stickers and stationery, accessories, along with special cookies and cold-brew teas. Having previously attracted almost 100,000 visitors when showcasing in Taipei, The Butt Detective Exhibition is one not to be missed.

