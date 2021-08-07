Family-friendly things to do in Hong Kong this summer

The Pulse is back with their annual Endless Summer event and is hosting Hong Kong’s largest summer carnival 'Kid-trepreneur Market'. The event will take place across a massive 40,000sq ft space, including four dedicated zones for the market, picnics and performances, arts and crafts workshops as well as messy play prepared by Panda Banana and amazing games to partake in. The Pulse will also offer a free shuttle service that takes you from Wan Chai to The Pulse and back!

The 'Kid-trepreneur Market' will be the first-ever startup market directed by kids and feature stalls run by children aged four to 15. Little entrepreneurs will hone skills and creativity through hands-on activity at the market, covering everything from designing and making the product, providing service, mathematics and negotiating, the art of socialising, and more. Highlights include a stall that provides instant photos from a vintage camera and a water tie-dye art workshop.

Plus, there is the eco-shopping platform Green Little, by St. James' Settlement, which is a stall set up to encourage children to bring items they no longer need for resale, extending the lifespan of items and finding them a new owner. The Hong Kong Really Really Free Market (HKRRFM) will also have a barter stall in which visitors can donate old toys or stationery, and barter for something on the spot.

As for the game zone, things are definitely going to get fun. There's a Bubble Disco, Super Awesome Janga, water gliding, The Tumbler’s Maze and so much more for the kids to exert energy and enjoy this summer.