Time Out says

Ride around Hong Kong Island on the tram for free this November 20! In celebration of its 94th anniversary, China Taiping is inviting everyone to hop on a tram to enjoy unlimited free rides for one day only as part of the third China Taiping Day.

If you want to make use of the Free Ride Day to explore Hong Kong Island, check out our guide to the best cafes and coffee shops in Sai Ying Pun, discover hidden gems in Tai Ping Shan, or spend a day exploring the Tai Hang neighbourhood!