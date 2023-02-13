Hong Kong
Galentine’s Day at Victoria 22

  • Things to do
  • Victoria 22, Causeway Bay
galentines at victoria 22
Photograph: Courtesy Victoria 22
Time Out says

Grab your gal pals and have a fun-filled night

Valentine’s Day is not just for couples to commemorate their love for each other, it’s also an important day to show love to those who’ve been there for you through thick and thin. This Feb 13, grab your best gal pals for a girl's night and head to Victoria 22 at Sugar+ in Causeway Bay to celebrate Galentine’s Day. Throughout the night, you'll get to indulge in boozy drinks, cheesy rom-com movies, prosecco pong, and even take your frustration out on a pinata to win prizes.

Get your hands on early bird tickets to enjoy discounted prices, or purchase regular tickets and tickets at the door. Tickets are inclusive of one free drink and party favours valued at $500; contact 9683 4949 on Whatsapp to book your tickets.

Details

Address:
Victoria 22
22/F, Sugar+
25-31 Sugar Street, Causeway Bay
Hong Kong
Contact:
View Website
crystal@victoria-22.com
Price:
Early bird: $350, Regular: $380, On the door: $420

Dates and times

20:00Victoria 22 Early bird: $350, Regular: $380, On the door: $420
