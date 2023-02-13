Time Out says

Valentine’s Day is not just for couples to commemorate their love for each other, it’s also an important day to show love to those who’ve been there for you through thick and thin. This Feb 13, grab your best gal pals for a girl's night and head to Victoria 22 at Sugar+ in Causeway Bay to celebrate Galentine’s Day. Throughout the night, you'll get to indulge in boozy drinks, cheesy rom-com movies, prosecco pong, and even take your frustration out on a pinata to win prizes.



Get your hands on early bird tickets to enjoy discounted prices, or purchase regular tickets and tickets at the door. Tickets are inclusive of one free drink and party favours valued at $500; contact 9683 4949 on Whatsapp to book your tickets.