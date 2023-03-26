Hong Kong
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search

HKwalls 2021

  • Things to do, Exhibitions
  • Various venues, Hong Kong
  • Recommended
hkwalls 2021
Photograph: Courtesy Kristopher Ho/HKwalls 2021/Daniel Murray
Advertising

Time Out says

The city's biggest street art festival is back! From May 8 to 16, the annual street art and mural festival will be giving Sai Kung a colourful makeover this year with an exciting lineup of artists painting different murals in the neighbourhood. A thematic exhibition titled Tools of the Trade will also be held at Soho House in Sheung Wan from May 8 to June 6. Framing the history of street art and graffiti through the tools that artists use to create their work, the exhibition will feature artists and tools dating back to late 1960s USA, including acclaimed American photographer Martha Cooper, juxtaposed with the King of Kowloon who started painted the streets of Hong Kong as early as the mid-1950s.

Details

Event website:
hkwalls.org/
Address:
Various venues
Hong Kong
Advertising
You may also like
You may also like

An email you'll actually love

Loading animation
Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

Time Out

About us

Contact us

Time Out products

Time Out magazine

Site Map
© 2023 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.

The best things in life are free.

Get our free newsletter – it’s great.

Loading animation
Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!