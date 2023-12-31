Time Out says

Lighting up the skyline in the most spectacular way, the highly-anticipated New Year's Eve Countdown Fireworks returns!

This grand celebration will send off 2023 with the biggest and longest New Year countdown firework musical display ever seen. Taking place across Victoria Harbour, the 12-minute show titled 'New Year New Legend' will take you on a captivating journey through the four seasons. As the clock strikes midnight, the Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre will unveil a large countdown clock, signalling the start of the vibrant fireworks lighting up the skyline accompanied by a blend of electronic, Western classical, and Chinese instrumental music.

To heighten the ambience leading up to midnight, there will be pre-show wish-making sessions every 15 minutes from 11 pm onwards, where folks can marvel at the spectacle of pyrotechnics painting the sky in a mesmerising display of four different colours representing love, health, happiness, and wealth for the New Year.

There are plenty of prime viewing spots to enjoy the festivities – Tsim Sha Tsui promenade, West Kowloon Waterfront, Central Ferry Pier or Golden Bauhinai Square in Wan Chai to name a few – just make sure that you get to one early!