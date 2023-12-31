This grand celebration will send off 2023 with the biggest and longest New Year countdown firework musical display ever seen. Taking place across Victoria Harbour, the 12-minute show titled 'New Year New Legend' will take you on a captivating journey through the four seasons. As the clock strikes midnight, the Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre will unveil a large countdown clock, signalling the start of the vibrant fireworks lighting up the skyline accompanied by a blend of electronic, Western classical, and Chinese instrumental music.
To heighten the ambience leading up to midnight, there will be pre-show wish-making sessions every 15 minutes from 11 pm onwards, where folks can marvel at the spectacle of pyrotechnics painting the sky in a mesmerising display of four different colours representing love, health, happiness, and wealth for the New Year.
There are plenty of prime viewing spots to enjoy the festivities – Tsim Sha Tsui promenade, West Kowloon Waterfront, Central Ferry Pier or Golden Bauhinai Square in Wan Chai to name a few – just make sure that you get to one early!