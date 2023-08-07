Kai Tak Cruise Terminal

Awesome, you're subscribed!
Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!
The best things in life are free.
Sign up for our email to enjoy your city without spending a thing (as well as some options when you’re feeling flush).
Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?
By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.
Love the mag?
Our newsletter hand-delivers the best bits to your inbox. Sign up to unlock our digital magazines and also receive the latest news, events, offers and partner promotions.
Get us in your inbox
🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!
An email you’ll actually love
Discover Time Out original video
An email you'll actually love
Follow us
About us
Contact us
Time Out products
Time Out magazine