Hong Kong
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search

Lunar New Year Lantern Carnivals 2024

  • Things to do
  • Various venues, Hong Kong
  • Recommended
  1. 荃灣公園 - 癸卯年元宵綵燈展
    Photograph: Courtesy CPO | 荃灣公園
    PreviousNext
    /4
  2. 2023 Lunar New Year Lantern Displays 香港文化中心廣場
    Photograph: Courtesy CPO
    PreviousNext
    /4
  3. 北區公園 - 新界東元宵綵燈展
    Photograph: Courtesy CPO | 北區公園
    PreviousNext
    /4
  4. 荃灣公園 - 元宵綵燈展
    Photograph: Courtesy CPO | 荃灣公園
    PreviousNext
    /4
Advertising

Time Out says

The Lunar New Year Lantern Carnivals take place across the city every year, where large-scale lanterns of various themes are put on display, along with lantern riddle games for folks to guess and play. This year, the lantern displays will be on view from Feb 2 to 25 at the Hong Kong Cultural Centre Piazza, while the carnivals will happen from Feb 20 to 25 at the piazza as well as Hong Kong Velodrome Park, Tin Shui Wai Park, and its neighbouring Ginza Square. The lanterns will light up daily from 6pm to 11pm.

Details

Dates and times

Show moreLoading animation
Advertising
You may also like
You may also like

An email you'll actually love

Loading animation
Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

Time Out

About us

Contact us

Time Out products

Time Out magazine

Site Map
© 2024 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.