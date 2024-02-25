Time Out says

The Lunar New Year Lantern Carnivals take place across the city every year, where large-scale lanterns of various themes are put on display, along with lantern riddle games for folks to guess and play. This year, the lantern displays will be on view from Feb 2 to 25 at the Hong Kong Cultural Centre Piazza, while the carnivals will happen from Feb 20 to 25 at the piazza as well as Hong Kong Velodrome Park, Tin Shui Wai Park, and its neighbouring Ginza Square. The lanterns will light up daily from 6pm to 11pm.