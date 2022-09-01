Mid-Autumn Reunion 2022 at the Lake House

Time Out says

Take a trip up to Tai Po this month and bask in the Mid-Autumn festivities at the Lake House in Tai Po Kau. From September 2 to 12, a whopping 12-metre-tall giant rabbit installation, along with a five-metre-tall inflatable moon and numerous white rabbits lights, will set Lake House's verdant lawn aglow. Visitors can also experience other festivities by enjoying a meal at Lake House's restaurants Billow and Le Vow, admiring the moon on a paddle boat tour, or taking part in the Wishing Lake activity. Visit Lake House's official website for more info on event details, ticket prices and packages, as well as other special promos.