Hong Kong
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search

Mid-Autumn Reunion 2022 at the Lake House

  • Things to do
  • Lake House, Tai Po
  • Recommended
  1. Lake House
    Photograph: Courtesy Lake House
    PreviousNext
    /3
  2. Lake House
    Photograph: Courtesy Lake House
    PreviousNext
    /3
  3. Lake House
    Photograph: Courtesy Lake House
    PreviousNext
    /3
Advertising

Time Out says

Take a trip up to Tai Po this month and bask in the Mid-Autumn festivities at the Lake House in Tai Po Kau. From September 2 to 12, a whopping 12-metre-tall giant rabbit installation, along with a five-metre-tall inflatable moon and numerous white rabbits lights, will set Lake House's verdant lawn aglow. Visitors can also experience other festivities by enjoying a meal at Lake House's restaurants Billow and Le Vow, admiring the moon on a paddle boat tour, or taking part in the Wishing Lake activity. Visit Lake House's official website for more info on event details, ticket prices and packages, as well as other special promos.  

Details

Event website:
www.lake-house.co/
Address:
Lake House
2 Hung Lam Drive Hong Kong Tai Po Kau, Tai Po
Hong Kong

Dates and times

Show moreLoading animation
Advertising
You may also like

    An email you'll actually love

    Loading animation
    Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

    By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

    🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

    Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

    Time Out

    About us

    Contact us

    Time Out products

    Time Out magazine

    Site Map
    © 2022 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.