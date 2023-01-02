Ocean Park Christmas Sensation

Time Out says

The Southside theme park is sending in the big guns this Yuletide with collaborating Hong Kong’s most iconic cartoon character McDull into the Christmas mix. You can catch the first ever McDull musical titled McDull‧Fishball On The Run at Applause Pavilion, or go for a meet-and-greet with the popular characters throughout the park. For some serious Christmas cheer, visit the park’s 40-foot-high Christmas tree all lit up and featuring new interactive elements before hitting the roller-coasters. Don’t miss the festive marketplace and Santa’s cottage.