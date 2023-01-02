Hong Kong
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search

Ocean Park Christmas Sensation

  • Things to do
  • Recommended
Ocean Park Hong Kong
Photograph: Courtesy Ocean Park Hong Kong｜聖誕市集2021
Advertising

Time Out says

International illusionists and a 40-foot-high Christmas tree are some of the highlights of Ocean Park's Christmas celebrations

The Southside theme park is sending in the big guns this Yuletide with collaborating Hong Kong’s most iconic cartoon character McDull into the Christmas mix. You can catch the first ever McDull musical titled McDullFishball On The Run at Applause Pavilion, or go for a meet-and-greet with the popular characters throughout the park. For some serious Christmas cheer, visit the park’s 40-foot-high Christmas tree all lit up and featuring new interactive elements before hitting the roller-coasters. Don’t miss the festive marketplace and Santa’s cottage. 

Details

Advertising
You may also like
You may also like

An email you'll actually love

Loading animation
Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

Time Out

About us

Contact us

Time Out products

Time Out magazine

Site Map
© 2022 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.

The best things in life are free.

Get our free newsletter – it’s great.

Loading animation
Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!