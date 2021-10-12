Ocean Park Halloween Fest 2021

Ocean Park’s annual Halloween Fest is back! Turning into the largest haunting ground in Hong Kong, the park celebrates its 20th anniversary with a hell load of immersive and experiential activities.

Begin your adventure at the Jack O’Lantern’s Kingdom and stroll through the mysterious garden filled with freaky creatures and ghouls, before greeting the enormous 5-metre-tall Jack O’ Lantern King. Or, if you're feeling brave, take things up a notch at Old Hong Kong’s Murder Mysteries and find clues to help solve the infamous murder that took place on the dark streets of the city – but beware of ghouls lurking in the dark! And if that's still not enough to satisfy the thrill-seeker in you, there are also three interactive experiences – Survivor of the Undead, Forbidden Rainforest Treasure Hunt and The Supernatural Ghost Tour – that will definitely have you sweating in all the places you didn’t know you could sweat.

Apart from interactive experiences, there'll also be a series of spooktacular shows and performances such as the Shadows in the Dark light show, along with plenty of Halloween-themed noms as well as photo ops. So what are you waiting for? Click here to bag a ticket now!