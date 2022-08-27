Sitting on Hong Kong’s northern border, Nam Chung is a quiet area that’s not only the habitat for a wide range of birds, but it has also become the new stamping grounds for those who like to get involved in farmwork and agriculture. If you’re looking to connect with nature, join in on a weekend retreat organised by Partnership for Eco-Agriculture and the Conservation of Earth (PEACE) and Vegan Nana. Start off your morning with PEACE by dipping your toes in Shek Pan Tam’s rock pools, before returning to PEACE’s farm to enjoy your lunch – a bowl of noodles with vegan dumplings you’ll make, using fresh ingredients from the area. Sign up for the weekend retreat here.