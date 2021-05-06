Temperatures are rising, so the special Perrier x Murakami Poolside Party Exhibition might be the perfect way for you to cool off this May. Held at New Town Plaza until May 31, the pop-up exhibition consists of six highly 'grammable spots, including a colourful pool featuring Murakami's signature smiling flowers, an eye-catching archway featuring the artist's quirky pair of anime characters Kaikai and Kiki, a special photo booth, a bubble tunnel, and more! When you're done snapping pictures, don't forget to get your hands on one of the four limited-edition Perrier x Murakami bottled sparkling water by spending a designated amount at the mall ($500 for plastic bottles; $800 for glass bottles).

As a special Mother's Day treat, four Perrier-infused concoctions will also be available (May 8 to 9 from 3pm to 7pm) at the beautiful mini pop-up bar for those who spend $800 or above at New Town Plaza. Or, you can get crafty with mum and join the complimentary origami workshop (May 8 to 9 from 3pm to 7pm) after spending $100 at any merchant at the mall.

If you're after an ultimate shopping spree, take full advantage of the mall's Just Buy Weeks campaign (until June 2), which gives shoppers the opportunity to enjoy a bucketload of BOGOF offers, half-price promotions, and giveaways. Click here to find out more!