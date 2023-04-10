Time Out says

Charge up on flower power as Tai Kwun In Bloom returns to the Parade Ground from April 4 to 10. Bursting with botanicals, this annual event offers lush and lavish experiences for all. Over a dozen local brands are set to join – including florists, botanical stores, lifestyle, and even food and beverage brands – offering workshops, botanical-inspired bites, and plenty of 'gram-worthy displays.

Committed to balancing extravagance with sustainability, the event uses locally grown flowers in order to reduce combat emissions. Most of the fixtures have been made from upcycled materials and are designed to be reusable. Don't miss this chance to experience Tai Kwun in full bloom, discover sustainable floral options, and enjoy local farm products.