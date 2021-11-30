Teleport presents Experium, an immersive art experience

Step into another world and discover a ground-breaking immersive art experience at Teleport’s first-ever Experium in Hong Kong. Happening from November 23, 2021, until February 28, 2022, the 5,000sq. ft interactive museum located at 11/F, The L Place, 139 Queen’s Road, Central, will take you on a sensorial journey featuring multimedia works from ​​a team of new-media artists from Netherlands, Russia, Australia, and the U.S. Designed exclusively for Teleport, the installations, fractal art, and interactive digital projections showcase state-of-the-art tech using artificial intelligence, kinetics, augmented reality, computational design, and 3D hyper-real sound.

Highlights from the exhibit include ‘Cybercity’, a 10-minute fractal film featuring an otherworldly cinematic future created by award-winning Amsterdam based digital artist Julius Horsthuis with musical scoring by American film composer David Levy; and ‘Presense’, a 360-degree audiovisual installation created by renowned media art collective Media Tribe based in St Petersburg.

Tickets (regular $300-$500; students $250-$450) can only be booked online and are non-refundable. Upon purchasing your ticket, you must register for a digital boarding pass and present this before entry. Photography for personal use is encouraged when you visit the exhibition, but using flash is prohibited so as not to disrupt the installation. You can share your experiences online using the hashtag #weteleport.

Get in on the action, and don’t miss this one-of-a-kind experience. Tickets are available for purchase today. Visit weteleport.com for more information.