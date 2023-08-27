Time Out says

After a four-year-long hiatus, the Hong Kong China International Tattoo Convention is finally back for its seventh edition. Founded by Freedom Tattoo, the three-day event will be held at the Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre (Hall 5G) from August 25 to 27, gathering more than 100 tattoo artists from Hong Kong and around the world under one roof, including China, Japan, Taiwan, Russia, Poland, Singapore, Philippines, Indonesia, France, United Kingdom, Spain, Malaysia and more.

Providing a platform for tattoo artists and enthusiasts to converge and pick each others' brains, the convention will also host the much-anticipated Tattoo Competition (divided into three categories: black and white, colour, and schoolwork) to provide tattoo artists with an opportunity to showcase their work. While they compete for the highest honour in the industry, spectators will get the chance to appreciate the art of tattoos up close, gaining insights into various styles and techniques used in body inking.

Those interested in visiting can choose from a one, two, or three-day pass; early bird tickets with a 10 percent discount are now available until July 21.