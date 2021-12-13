Worldwide icon-chevron-right Asia icon-chevron-right Hong Kong icon-chevron-right The Giving Tree at Tai Kwun

The Giving Tree at Tai Kwun

Things to do Tai Kwun Centre for Heritage and Art , Central Until Sunday January 2 2022
Tai Kwun, Christmas 2021
Feel the Yuletide magic and pay a visit to The Giving Tree from The Hong Kong Jockey Club at the Parade Ground in Tai Kwun. Dressed from top to bottom in beautiful sparkling ornaments with plenty of presents under the tree, the glorious 12-metre-tall Christmas tree will fill the historic building compound with festive cheer throughout the winter season. That, along with a sleigh-full of shopping and dining offers, as well as festive programmes such as Circus Plays, Tai Kwun is the perfect place to spend the holidays with your loved ones this year!

Venue name: Tai Kwun Centre for Heritage and Art
Venue website: www.taikwun.hk
Address: 10 Hollywood Road
Central
Hong Kong

