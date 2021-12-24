Tong Chong Street Pop-Up Farmers' Stall
Daily farmer’s market offering fresh products and innovative workshops
While the regular Tong Chong Street takes a break before returning later this year, this pop-up farmer’s market is here to tide things over with its offering of daily fresh local produce, earth-conscious, and reusable products. Aside from super fresh fruit and veggie, there’s a packed lineup of workshops in collaboration with St James Settlement Jockey Club Upcycling Centre (STJCUC), See Network and Athletic Juice & Espresso Bar. Expect classes on latté art, how to make mosquito repellent incense and even your own Kombucha.
Details
|Venue name:
|Taikoo Place
|Address:
|
Quarry Bay
Hong Kong