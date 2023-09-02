Hong Kong
Timeout

W Hong Kong x Corona Sunset Chillout Pool Party

  Things to do
  W Hong Kong, West Kowloon
  1. w hotel pool party
    Photograph: Facebook/W Hong Kong
  2. w hotel pool party
    Photograph: Facebook/W Hong Kong
Party all night long at Hong Kong’s highest outdoor pool!

Following W Hong Kong’s Soak & Shake @ WET 76 pool party, the hotel is back with another knockout pool party! Taking place on September 1, the ‘W Hong Kong X Corona Sunset Chillout Pool Party’ will provide guests with high-energy sets from DJs Henry Wang, Ma Tai, and Bravo; unbeatable views from the hotel’s wet deck, and free-flow Corona beer! After midnight, guests can head down to Woobar and keep the party going with even more drinks, music, and fun!

Ticket options include the ‘Summer Sippers’ free-flow package ($888/person), ‘The Ultimate Pour’ free-flow package ($988/person), a ‘Sunset Cabana’ free-flow and table package ($8,888/3-5 pax), and a ‘Chillout Lounge’ free-flow and table package ($12,888/6-10 pax). All tickets to W Hong Kong’s pool party are inclusive of entry to the after party at Woobar.

Purchase your tickets for W Hong Kong’s pool party via here. Visit W Hong Kong’s Facebook page and Instagram for more info.

Time Out Hong Kong in partnership with W Hong Kong

Details

Event website:
bit.ly/45e9xZt
Address:
W Hong Kong
1 Austin Road West Kowloon Station, Elements
West Kowloon
Hong Kong

Dates and times

00:00After PartyWoobar
