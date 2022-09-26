Hong Kong
Best new hotels to check out in Kyoto 2022

From budget-friendly newcomers to luxury properties

Ann Chiu
Written by
Ann Chiu
Translated by
Tommy Yu
With Japan lifting its limit on daily arrivals on October 11 to welcome tourists worldwide, and the announcement of Hong Kong's new '0+3' measure, which sees the cancellation of mandatory hotel quarantine for arrivals, legions of people have been rushing to flight-booking websites to snag tickets, book hotels, and fly to one of our favourite travel destinations – Japan.

Despite the long travel hiatus, new hotels still sprouted on the map, with companies like Banyan Tree, Okura Nikko Hotels, and Tokyu Corporation debuting destinations all over Japan. Ahead, we have rounded up five new hotels in Kyoto that we’ve got our eyes on. 

New hotels to check out in Kyoto

The Hotel Higashiyama by Kyoto Tokyu Hotel
Photograph: Courtesy The Hotel Higashiyama by Kyoto Tokyu hotel

The Hotel Higashiyama by Kyoto Tokyu Hotel

The Hotel Higashiyama sits on the former site of the Shirakawa Elementary School campus. The hotel lobby is decked out with a 15-metres-tall Nishijin-ori (a traditional Japanese textile) and pottery made by Kyoto’s craftsmen. Guests can enjoy the artistic atmosphere as the flowing Shirakawa River inspires the overall interior amidst a blend of Japanese and Western cultures.

The Hotel Higashiyama holds 168 guest rooms, and the largest suite room, ‘higashiyama’, reaches as large as 85sq m. All guests have access to Japanese green tea sets in their rooms. If you are curious about Kyoto’s history and heritage, plan your visits around the shrines, temples, and local artisanal workshops organised by the hotel.

Opening date: July 7, 2022 
Rates: Starting from ¥45,000 per night
Address: 157-2, Ebisucho Higashiyama-ku, Kyoto-shi, Kyoto
Access: Around 20 minutes from JR Kyoto Station by taxi
Website: tokyuhotels.co.jp

Garrya Nijo Castle Kyoto
Photograph: Courtesy Garrya Nijo Castle Kyoto

Garrya Nijo Castle Kyoto

Banyan Tree Group has debuted a new destination called Garrya Nijo Castle Kyoto. The hotel features a minimalist design and offers 25 guest rooms ranging from 40 to 53sq m. It is a comfy and tranquil lodging option with proximity to Nijō Castle, a world-famous sightseeing spot and a World Heritage Site earmarked by UNESCO.

Opening date: Jun 17, 2022 
Rates: Starting from ¥45,000 per night
Address: 180-1 Ichino-cho, Nakagyo Ward, Kyoto 604-8305 Kyoto, Japan
Access: Around 15 minutes from JR Kyoto Station by taxi
Website: garrya.com

Marufukuro Hotel
Photograph: Courtesy Plan Do See

Marufukuro Hotel

Marufukuro Hotel used to be the initial headquarters of Nintendo back in the 1930s. Designed by famous architect Tadao Ando, the hotel architecture retains nostalgic sensibilities and harks back to the Shōwa era. Each of the 18 rooms has its own furnishings and fittings, blending retro vibes with contemporary design. Some rooms have outdoor hot springs or washitsu. The on-site restaurant, Carta, is spearheaded by chef Ai Hosokawa and serves Japanese-Western fusion cuisines.

Photograph: Courtesy Plan Do See

Opening date: April 1, 2022 
Rates: Starting from ¥80,100 per two guests (breakfast included)
Address: ​342 Kagiyacho, Kamogawa Nishiiri, Shomen-dori, Shimogyo-ku, 600-8126, Kyoto
Access: Around 6 minutes from JR Kyoto Station by taxi.
Website: marufukuro.com

Kyoto Umekoji Kadensho
Photograph： Courtesy Kyoto Umekoji Kadensho

Kyoto Umekoji Kadensho

Japan has a bounty of hot springs thanks to its favourable geography. If you’re seeking a hospitality experience with open-air baths, we highly recommend Umekoji Kadensho Hotel, the sister branch of Onsen Kadensho - Kyoto Arashiyama.

The hotel offers 180 guest rooms with four types ranging from 25 to 42sq m. Five private outdoor spas are available, and in-house guests can enjoy a 45-minute session without reservation. Just a stone’s throw from Kyoto Station, the hotel is easily accessible with sightseeing staples nearby, including the Suzaku Garden and Kyoto Railway Museum, so it won’t require much legwork for you to get around!

Opening date: Mar 1, 2022 
Rates: Starting from ￥17,000 (Two meals included)
Address: 41-10 Sujakuuchihata-cho, Shimogyo-ku, Kyoto-shi, Kyoto, Kyoto, Kyoto Prefecture, Japan
Access: About one minute from JR Umekoji-Kyotonishi Station on foot.
Website: hotespa.net/hotels/umekoji_kadensho

Hotel Okura Kyoto Okazaki Bettei
Photograph: Courtesy Hotel Okura Kyoto Okazaki Bettei

Hotel Okura Kyoto Okazaki Bettei

Situated in the heartland of Kyoto, Hotel Okura Kyoto Okazaki Bettei is a small luxury hotel that opened in January 2022. The hotel offers 60 guest rooms with various room types – some offer a balcony, while others have garden views. The rooms on the northern end have a terrific vantage point that overlooks Okazaki Betsuin Temple and the Higashiyama Ward.

The glamourous crafts and showpieces from Japanese creative talents abound in the hotel, ranging from Japanese calligraphy to Nishijin textiles in each guest room. The first-floor restaurant offers a picturesque dining experience, where guests can sample Japanese-French cuisines while soaking in the views of the hotel garden.

Opening date: Jan. 20, 2022
Rates: Between ¥58,904 to ¥187,000 (two meals included)
Address: ​26-6 Okazaki Tennocho, Sakyo-ku, Kyoto-shi, Kyoto 
Access: About 25 minutes from Kyoto Station by taxi.
Website: okazakibettei.hotelokurakyoto.com

