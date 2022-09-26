Best new hotels to check out in Kyoto 2022

The Hotel Higashiyama by Kyoto Tokyu Hotel
The Hotel Higashiyama sits on the former site of the Shirakawa Elementary School campus. The hotel lobby is decked out with a 15-metres-tall Nishijin-ori (a traditional Japanese textile) and pottery made by Kyoto’s craftsmen. Guests can enjoy the artistic atmosphere as the flowing Shirakawa River inspires the overall interior amidst a blend of Japanese and Western cultures.
The Hotel Higashiyama holds 168 guest rooms, and the largest suite room, ‘higashiyama’, reaches as large as 85sq m. All guests have access to Japanese green tea sets in their rooms. If you are curious about Kyoto’s history and heritage, plan your visits around the shrines, temples, and local artisanal workshops organised by the hotel.
Opening date: July 7, 2022
Rates: Starting from ¥45,000 per night
Address: 157-2, Ebisucho Higashiyama-ku, Kyoto-shi, Kyoto
Access: Around 20 minutes from JR Kyoto Station by taxi
Website: tokyuhotels.co.jp