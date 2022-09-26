Best new hotels to check out in Kyoto 2022

With Japan lifting its limit on daily arrivals on October 11 to welcome tourists worldwide, and the announcement of Hong Kong's new '0+3' measure, which sees the cancellation of mandatory hotel quarantine for arrivals, legions of people have been rushing to flight-booking websites to snag tickets, book hotels, and fly to one of our favourite travel destinations – Japan.

Despite the long travel hiatus, new hotels still sprouted on the map, with companies like Banyan Tree, Okura Nikko Hotels, and Tokyu Corporation debuting destinations all over Japan. Ahead, we have rounded up five new hotels in Kyoto that we’ve got our eyes on.

RECOMMENDED: Stay up to date with the latest arrangements on entering Hong Kong.