About Time Out

Time Out Group plc is the leading global media and entertainment business that inspires and enables people to make the most of a city.

Through powerful content, top-quality curation, enabling technology and exceptional experiences, Time Out Group (“Time Out”, the “Company” or the “Group”) helps discover, book and share what the world’s cities have to offer. Operating in 108 cities across 39 countries, this iconic brand has a global monthly audience reach of 242 million.

Across multiple platforms comprising digital, mobile, apps, social media and magazines and its physical presence via Live Events and Time Out Market, the Group aims to connect consumers and businesses in the leisure, travel and local entertainment sector through B2C and B2B offerings. By producing inspirational and entertaining content for its users around food, drink, music, theatre, art, style, travel and entertainment, Time Out seeks to grow earnings from those user relationships through on-site transactions and advertisement from businesses, including both global brands and local businesses.

The Group owns and operates businesses in 20 countries in 76 cities such as London, New York, Chicago, Miami, Los Angeles, Lisbon, Paris, Barcelona, Hong Kong and Sydney. In a further 20 countries in 32 cities such as Beijing, Tokyo, São Paulo and Dubai, the Group uses international licensing arrangements with partners; when using the licensing model, Time Out Group retains ownership of rights, title and interest in the brand and content.