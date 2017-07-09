  • Blog
13 otherwise odd things that are totally ordinary in the Israeli workplace

By Jennifer Greenberg Posted: Sunday July 9 2017, 11:45am

1. Shorts – they’re basically business casual.

 

2. Jeans – a year-round phenomenon, not just a casual Friday occasion.

 

3. Succinct correspondence – starting a formal e-mail with “hi” and signing off with your initial (sometimes two if you’re really fancy).

 

4. /in·side voices/ : yelling mild requests across the office at a pitch only audible to dogs and select pigeons.

 

5. Air conditioners – that always seem to be broken in June, but perfectly functioning in January.

 

6. Informality – don’t be surprised if your boss asks you about your date last night or knows every detail of your coworker’s complicated family dynamic.

 

7. Babies – there always seem to be at least two babies being passed around the room like a slow motion rugby replay, also…

 

8. Stray children – I’m starting to wonder if they actually belong to anyone?

 

9. Lateness – an empty office at 9 a.m. is commonplace.The Israeli workplace applauds teenage behavior and encourages sleeping in as socially acceptable, even borderline cool. 

 

10. Holidays – lots and lots of holidays, days off, and half days. By some act of God, no Jewish holiday tends to fall on the weekend anymore, score!

 

11. Gossip – did you hear what happened to Tal’s sister’s cousin’s brother’s aunt last night at the club?

 

12. Hangovers – it’s Tel Aviv, what do you expect?

 

 

13. Foreign interns – we prefer to call them “pro bono” workers, "Taglit 2.0" or simply "free unadulterated labor."

 

 

Written by J.G., who worked her way up from #13 to a steady #12

 

By Jennifer Greenberg

Jennifer Greenberg is the Editor of Time Out Israel. She gave up her maple syrup addiction to move to Tel Aviv from Canada, but brought with her a knack for sophisticated diction, thanks to her grandfather who kept words like 'haberdashery' hip, cool and happening.

For any feedback or for more information email

