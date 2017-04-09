24 sure-fire ways to spot an American in Israel

What do you mean there's no Chipotle here??? While Canadians can be slightly harder to single out (mostly because they are much quieter), Americans make the "guess where I'm from?" game a walk in the park. Displaced from their natural habitat, it can take a while for the all-American patriots to blend into Israeli society. We've marked the red (white & blue) flags indicating that a real 'Murican has been sighted in the Holy Land.

1. They're loud.

2. They try to make significant changes to their Aroma order.

3. They complain when their Aroma order arrives disregarding all requested changes anyways.

4. They flock to the newest food trend, waiting in line for hours to try the brand new burger kiosk...only to complain afterwards that no burger in Israel stands up to their all-American patty.

5. They complain loudly and frequently about how they can't find a good taco or burrito in Tel Aviv.

6. They are first to brave the Oreo pancake stack at Benedict...it just brings back such IHOP nostalgia.

7. They over tip.

8. They're constantly asking you to "convert that to Fahrenheit."

9. They most definitely belonged to a sorority or frat.

10. They can be spotted on the beach by their respective University Hoodie.

11. Mike's Place is their home away from home.

12. They make up 75-80% of the girls dancing on the bar inside Tel Aviv's clubs at any given time.

13. They yearn for a Pumpkin Spice Latte from Starbucks.

14. Even if they've lived here for years, they still don't speak Hebrew.

15. While Israeli's take to the boardwalk for their runs, Americans cannot stray from their gym rat habitats.

16. They may not dress up for Purim, but their St. Patty's Day attire is popping.

17. They complain about the limited options on Israeli Netflix.

18. They mistake cheesy pickup lines for grand romantic gestures from Israeli boys in the bar (...boys, not men).

19. They love the Rothschild Allenby market.

20. They have tried every place on this list.

21. They've definitely been on some sort of birthright or MASA program.

22. They mark the coming of summer by breaking out their finest Tommy Bahama collection.

23. They're drinking imported beers on the beach rather than Goldstar or Maccabi.

24. Did I mention, they're loud.