5 must-see music events to catch this April

Unplug those headphones, it's time for the real LIVE deal at these five must-see music events.

Ninet Tayeb

With over a decade forging her path to the top of Israel’s music scene, Ninet Tayeb commonly known, as Ninet, is one of the most captivating and thrilling female artists in the country. Having worked with The Arctic Monkeys producer, toured the world and released albums, Ninet is nowhere near the finish line – get those dancing feet, clapping hands and eager ears ready.

Ninet Tayeb at Barby, April 12 at 20:30. NIS 80. 52 Kibbutz Galiyot, Tel Aviv, Israel (03-5188123/ www.barby.co.il

Lali Esposito

© GettyImages

With unforgettably breathtaking beauty, Argentinian actress and singer Lali Esposito returns to Israel to show us Latin American magic once again. She’s opened for superstars Ricky Martin and Katy Perry; cementing her status as a world-renown show-stopper set to take over arenas, charts and your hearts.

Lali Esposito at Menora Mivtachim Arena, April 13 at 19:30. NIS 480-890. 51 Yigal Alon Street, Tel Aviv, Israel (03-637-6000/ www.sportpalace.co.il/menorah-mivtachim

Roni Dalumi

First place winner of the seventh season of “A Star is Born”, Roni Dalumi is a shining bright staple of the local music industry. After contributing the theme song to the Bieber-level frenzy that is Israel’s tween hit, “Galis”, Dalumi now returns with a backing band and a string of hits to power the hearts of her adoring fans.

Roni Dalumi at Zappa Tel Aviv, April 14 at 15:00. NIS 104. 27 HaBarzel Street, Tel Aviv, Israel (+972*9080/ www.zappa-club.co.il

A-WA

Sisters are doing it for themselves! The Haim trio turns Yemenite folklore into a global sound-slam, squashing stereotypes one beat at a time. Tair, Liron and Tagel’s spirit is palpable live, praising the traditions of Middle Eastern grooves and fusing them with reggae and electronic soul, there is no Israeli band more exciting right now.

A-WA at Barby, April 26 at 20:30. NIS 85. 52 Kibbutz Galiyot, Tel Aviv, Israel (03-5188123/ www.barby.co.il

White Lies

Angst-riddled goth licks melt into stadium ready pop-rock and fist-pumping choruses; White Lies are here to blow us off the rafters. The English post-punk band from Earling, London arrive in Tel Aviv on the back of their fourth album, Friends. Quite fitting considering their loyal adoring fandom awaiting their unforgettable live s