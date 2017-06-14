A new group art exhibit looks and feels like a love song to Tel Aviv

My Tel Aviv

Street photographer Ido Biran, who hails from the White City and was classically trained as a cinematographer and architect, has been enamored with his beloved hometown since he can remember. So much so that he was moved to launch a project called Tel-Avivi, expressing his fascination with the metropolis

The project has evolved into a new exhibition with 22 other artists, offering intimate peeks at the city as it is experienced and loved by photographers, painters, graphic designers and digital artists. From Tel Aviv’s colorful graffiti scene to its beaches, bars, boulevards, lovers and families, the many faces of Tel Aviv and Jaffa are all

presented side-by-side in an exhibition that looks and feels like a love song