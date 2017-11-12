0
Bartender Tales: Livia Heins of Otsar

By Dotan Shoham Posted: Sunday November 12 2017, 3:21pm

© Ben Palhov
Livia Heins, bartender, Otsar
 
How did you get into bartending?
Actually, I had just arrived in Israel and was out at a bar on my first night out when the owner walked straight up to me. He asked if I wanted to work at his bar. A day later, I had my first shift.
 
What's your favorite thing about bartending?
Um, the money? 
 
Have you noticed any trends in the cocktail industry lately?
Not really, but I think the trendiest drink will always be a classic gin & tonic.
 
What's your biggest customer pet peeve?
Don't come to the bar and ask me what you should drink; make your own decisions. Oh, and people should keep their uninteresting small talk for their friends and not the poor bartenders that are stuck behind the bar. 
 
Have any crazy bar stories?
I think people overdosing on drugs and alcohol is as crazy as it gets. I better keep the really crazy stories to myself...

© Ben Palhov

 

 

 

 

