Bartender Tales: Odeya Yaron of Yavne

Odeya Yaron, bartender, Yavne

Each week, we dive into the world of TLV bars and meet the drink-shaking players behind them. From the latest cocktailing trends to crazy stories on the job, these are the Bartender Tales of the White City.

How did you get into bartending?

I'm the type who likes to connect with people, and I’m very verbal. In addition, I've always had an interest and fair knowledge of alcohol. So being a bartender allowed me to bring all these qualities to life.

What's your favorite thing about bartending?

Alcohol is, at the end of the day, the key to pleasure. I've always liked seeing a couple sitting at the bar, and by offering them chasers, in the act of pouring, the "cheers," and that looking into each other's eyes, I get to witness a special connection being formed. That's what I love.

Have you noticed any trends in the cocktail industry lately?

Today, bar managers are constantly thinking about how to invent a drink that has yet to exist–in terms of ingredients, they use all kinds of homemade syrups. In our bar, Yavne, for example, we use beet or wheat syrup that we prepare in-house every week, and add to our signature cocktails.

What's your biggest customer pet peeve?

I like when customers come out of their comfort zones and taste new things when I offer them. I understand that everyone has "their drink," but it's not good to be fixed; it is always nice to discover new tastes and go with the flow of the offer.

Have any crazy bar stories?

One time, a couple of girlfriends sat at the bar and had a competition of who could drink the most amount of chasers in the least amount of time. On the other side of the bar sat a pair of boys who were looking at them, so I turned to them and told them to join the competition. They of course joined the girls and an instant connection was made between everyone...it was very funny. I don't need to add that the girls won…