CODE BLUE(tooth): 29 Tel Aviv café Wi-Fi passwords that are useful to know

Today, almost every self-respecting café will give you access to their local Wi-Fi network if you ask. But coffee costs money, and there is a limit to how many hours you can comfortably nurse that soda (it was cheaper than the coffee). This is why we've gathered Wi-Fi passwords from coffee shops around the city. All you need is a street bench within café radius and this list.

The Streets - Ibn Gvirol

14 Ibn Gvirol

Password: gismo2018

Cafe Sheleg

11 Geula

Password: Shelegsheleg

HaTachtit

9 Lincoln

Password: 0011223344

Cafe Shapira

15 Ralbag

Password: QWERTYUI

Margoza

24 Margoza

Password: 12341234

Casino San Remo

2 Nehama

Password: 1234567890

Dallal Bakery

7 Kol Israel Haverim

Password: 1020304050

Baccio

85 King George

Password: 12344321

Nechama VaHetzi

2 Habima Square

Password: 1234567890

Creme Fraiche

47 Pinkas

Password: 10203040

Amalia

Hillel Hazaken 16

Password: 11223344

Cafe Getzel

Mesilat Yesharim 48

Password: 12345678

Tony and Esther

39 Levinsky

Password: 87654321

Lahmanina

Marmorek 4

Password: nelson22

Cafe Zurik

4 Yehuda HaMaccabi

Password: 87654321

Cafelix - Shlomo HaMelech

12 Shlomo HaMelech

Password: ihaveadream

Cafelix - Levinsky Market

4 Merhavia

Password: 10203040

Casbah

3 Florentin

Password: zohar100

Bookworm - Rabin Square

9 Malkhei Israel

Password: 035298490

The Little Prince

19 King George

Password: 0123456789

Rothschild 12

12 Rothschild

Password: 111111111

Cafe Michal

230 Dizengoff

Password: caffe111111

Horkanus Cafe

187 Ibn Gvirol

Password: horkanos100

Cafe Masaryk

12 Masaryk Boulevard

Password: 10203040

Beta Cafe - Ramat Aviv

17 Brodetsky

Password: betacaffe1

Lehamim Bakery

103 Hachashmonaim

Password: 5555555555

Cafe Mersand

70 Ben Yehuda

Password: mersand1

Nina

29 Shabazi

Password: 20002000

Da Da & Da

7 Rothschild

Password: rintintin