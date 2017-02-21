Enter now for a chance to stay at the 1st lifeguard tower hotel on Earth!

The Tel Aviv beaches are so beautiful – with their sparkling Mediterranean waters, endless sand strips that trail on for miles and sweaty men playing volleyball – that every post-sunset night is a struggle to leave. Well now, thanks to the Brown TLV hotel, you don't have to. The Brown is transforming one of Tel Aviv's lifeguard towers into a luxury hotel for two, equipped with a personal butler, breakfast, pampering shower, unbeatable front row sunset view and room service. Yes you heard us right, room service.
A luxury resort and a personal butler? You're probably shaking your head in disbelief right about now, wondering, "how much does this whole scheme cost?"
Guess what? Zero, zilch, nada, שום דבר. All you have to do to win this 4 day/3 night vacation of a lifetime (round trip flight included) is post a photo of yourself in a European city sporting your finest swim suit attire and holding a sign with the hashtag #TAKEME2TELAVIV. Then, sign up HERE, upload your photo to Facebook or Instagram and tag #takeme2telaviv. Share it each day for more chances to WIN! You could be one of the 7 lucky winners. So, break out those bikinis, whip out those one-pieces, throw on those floaties, heck, even fashion some flippers and swim caps for creative merit. It'll be worth it...because we all deserve the royal treatment at some point in our lives.
