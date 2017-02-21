Enter now for a chance to stay at the 1st lifeguard tower hotel on Earth!

The Tel Aviv beaches are so beautiful – with their sparkling Mediterranean waters, endless sand strips that trail on for miles and sweaty men playing volleyball – that every post-sunset night is a struggle to leave. Well now, thanks to the Brown TLV hotel, you don't have to. The Brown is transforming one of Tel Aviv's lifeguard towers into a luxury hotel for two, equipped with a personal butler, breakfast, pampering shower, unbeatable front row sunset view and room service. Yes you heard us right, room service.

A luxury resort and a personal butler? You're probably shaking your head in disbelief right about now, wondering, "how much does this whole scheme cost?"