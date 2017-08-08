Escobar: cocktails as a way of life in Haifa’s Historical Port

Escobar is one part serious cocktail bar, two parts friendly hang-out, with suspender-wearing bartenders running the show. The new addition to the Downtown Haifa bar scene is serving up classics cocktails with a modern twist.

In typical Haifa fashion, the bar is staffed by a group of lifelong friends–Christian Arabs, who wanted to create something special to share with people from all walks of life.

© Escobar

So what makes Escobar a stand-out place, unlike any other in Haifa's ever-improving Port area?

Fun cocktails that scream nostalgia. Their fruity blended margarita infused with an inverted bottle of Corona will immediately send you back to the beach in Mexico.

"We wanted to embody that tropical feel in our cocktails, which is also why we chose a Columbia-centric scene," shares co-owner Lotuf Makhoul, a Haifa nightlife veteran who taught himself the craft of mixology.

© Escobar

As for the complete meaning behind the trendy name, co-owner Rami Issa explains, "You might be familiar with Columbian drug lord Pablo Escobar, but there are alternative meanings for us. Pablo embodies the persona of a rebel, while at the same time the word esco in Italian means "I go out." We bridged that with the word "bar" to get Escobar.

Issa, who spent a few years studying in Italy, brings Italian liquors and methods into the mix as well, and the guys also support local alcohols with such cocktails as “The German Tubi,” which combines Haifa's unique Tubi 60 with Jägermeister among other ingredients.

Another standout was the “Smoked Negroni,” which came with a performance of trapping the essence of smoked rosemary in our glass before serving up the bitter, complex drink. But don’t worry, if you prefer straight up tequila shots in frozen shot glasses with an inviting slice of lime, you can get those here too.

© Escobar

The bar may be a salute to "Baba Escobar," embodied in the satirical nod to the rebel spirit of the larger than life historical figure that hangs towards the back, donning a fez and the endearing Arabic title, but you can breathe a sigh of relief that when imbibing here, you will not in fact be supporting the cocaine trafficking shit show that inspired Netflix's Narcos.

"We want to encourage people to drink cocktails again, as they are just so much more satisfying than beer or wine. There's a cocktail for everyone," Issa adds, "and we want to prove that to our customers."

© Escobar

30 Hanamal St, Haifa (054-269-2069). Cocktails range from NIS 35-45. For more information, check out Escobar's Facebook page.

