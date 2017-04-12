Find out where and how Tel Aviv’s burgeoning cultural scene is taking off in a big way

Prettimess Collective

With multicolored murals, tattoo parlors and hipster cafes, Tel Aviv’s hip Florentin neighborhood is an ideal playground for the unexpected. Amongst its many sub-communities is the Prettimess Collective, a community for like-minded artists.Prettimess is the brainchild of illustrator Boaz Sides aka UNTAY and the artisans behind DaSilva boards Ben Kaufman and Alon Meiri. By opening a gallery they want to gather and showcase local designers, painters and illustrators who share a passion for the alternative street art scene. So rather than having a traditional gallery owner-artist relationship, Prettimess is one big family-style community that does it all. The artists are able to collaborate in harmony, bringing together their individual styles and create wonderfully surreal paintings (and boards) for the Telavivian streets. In fact if you look hard enough, you’ll start recognizing some of the murals around Tel Aviv, with recurring signatures such as UNTAY, DIOZ and Brothers of Light. Their latest project hits Beit Ha'ir this month with an exhibition featuring works of individual and collective members from the group to expose themes surrounding street life and public spaces between the walls of the museum.

Exhibit opens Apr 4, 20:30. Beit Ha'ir, 27 Bialik St, Tel Aviv

Yonil

BalconyTV Tel Aviv

Nothing beats the feeling of discovering an especially moving song or listening to the fresh tunes of an up-and-coming musician for the very first time. BalconyTV, a worldwide online music show that was founded in 2006 in Dublin by three friends, wisely taps into that vibe and takes it one step further. Connecting music aficionados with emerging musicians, the show films and produces clips of contemporary bands performing on the balconies and rooftops of their hometowns. All concerts are uploaded to the show’s website, which provides an immense gallery of videos available worldwide and provides a stage for new artists as well as big names. The show now boasts 50 major locations from Rome to L.A. to Tokyo. BalconyTV Tel Aviv was launched in 2012 and has been growing rapidly ever since, featuring diverse acts such The Angelcy, Uzi Ramirez, and Zvuloon Dub System.

So if you’re in the mood for a rare taste of local talent and an intimate concert experience, BalconyTV Tel Aviv is a fun surprise. (balconytv.com/tel-aviv)

Yafo Creative

One of Tel Aviv’s many charms is the feeling it evokes of being full of rare treasures waiting to be discovered at random. One such gem is Yafo Creative, a modern guesthouse in Jaffa that houses an urban community of interdisciplinary artists and art lovers. Yafo Creative was founded in 2014 by Amnon Ron, an Israeli filmmaker who took the beautiful architectural structure that belonged to his family and turned it into the production hub and intimate, bohemian hotel seen today. While the guesthouse does feature four elegant rooms, its focal point is its prolific artistic activity. The Yafo Creative serves as a meeting venue for local and international artists from different fields to convene, exchange ideas and engage in dialogue. It has housed hundreds of music shows, art exhibitions, theater productions and cultural events, and is known for its monthly ‘creative dinners’ - a culinary celebration of city life followed by a changing artistic program.

To join Yafo Creative for collaborations or to take an unmatched vacation: 33 Shivtei Israel St, Jaffa. (yafocreative.com)