Get in character with Maira Kalman

Maira Kalman, Author & Artist, 67

A woman of many talents, Tel Aviv-born, New York-based multidisciplinary artist and writer Maira Kalman continues to delight audiences with a host of new work. We sat down with her on her most recent trip to Tel Aviv, a two-week adventure riddled with preparations for upcoming projects - including an exhibit on dogs at the Israel Museum in June and a collaboration with Israeli writer Etgar Keret for the artist-in-residency program at Mishkenot Sha’ananim. Packed between a trip to the Dead Sea, dinner at Florentine’s Halutzim 3, catching Oum Kalthoum: A Musical at Jaffa’s Arab-Hebrew Theatre and buying Japanese socks at Hibino, Kalman let us pick her fanciful brain.

© Maira Kalman

What do you realize being away from home?

That I love going away and I love coming back home.

Best kept secret in NYC?

Central Park.

Describe Tel Aviv to someone who has never been here…

NYC on the Mediterranean.

Favorite Israeli street food:

Going with sabich.

What was the last film you watched?

Funny Face.

What was the last gift you gave someone?

Robert Walser’s The Walk.

The last gift you received?

Moss from Montana.

First and last things you do every day?

First thing. Have a cup of coffee with the obits. Last thing. Watch a murder mystery on T.V. Read a few pages of Proust.

The difference between men and women?

If I said that women think more than men, would that be sexist? There is something to be said for not thinking too much. It is actually admirable. And of course there are plenty of men who think a LOT. Just reading about Einstein now. But you know, he said “imagination is more important than knowledge”.

You wake up with an accent all of a sudden, what is it?

Most important utensil for your life?

Sketchbook and pen.

Which way are you headed?

In all directions. Very productive. Very still. Very ambitious. Very timid. On the road to nowhere. On the road to peace of mind.

Your most prized find?

My husband, Tibor [who passed away 17 years ago]. Which led to my most prized loves, Lulu and Alex.

Favorite holiday?

I do love all the Christmas songs and enjoy hearing them on a continuous loop in NYC in November/December, which drives most people insane. But really any holiday is great. The preparation. The baking. The inviting. The regretting the inviting. The cleaning up. All great.

What makes you angry?

Being invisible to someone I am talking to. Even though I like being invisible when I walk around and photograph and sketch. The other things that make me angry are gross injustices to human life. Another thing that makes me angry is dirt on the street. Or dirt anywhere, actually.

What is something you wish you could change about yourself?

I’ve made peace (more or less) with all of my shortcomings (more or less again).

What breaks your heart?

Everything and everybody. We have an expression in our family.“Poor Everybody”.

Are you a good secret-keeper?

I am very good for the most part. But sometimes things just have to be revealed to someone else. For good reasons. Not for malicious gossip. For learning about human nature and getting advice. I hope that is true.

When are you most comfortable?

With my children. With [boyfriend] Rick. And of course, when I am in bed.

What makes you uncomfortable?

Not being sure if the person I am talking to likes me.

Why is routine easy and improvising hard?

Routine is the structure that allows me to improvise on my work. But I don’t ever like to be called on to perform that improvisation in a public way. My work is private and I share it when I am ready.

Do you sing in the shower? If so, what?

Yes, of course. Doesn’t everyone? Depends on my mood. Lately I have been singing ‘Killing Me Softly With His Song’ because I heard it in a cab a few days ago.

When do you feel the most like a child?

Pretty much all the time.

What’s that sticking out of your drawer?

Nothing. All is neat.

Have you found what you’re looking for?

Many, many times.

What’s the sweetest surprise?

Which poem do you wish you had written?

Asking the Way by Ko Un.

What is your go-to doodle?

A house. Or a circle. Or a spring.

Favorite color?

White is light. Pink is flowers. Blue is air, water, sky. But I also like green. For trees and leaves.

When was the last time you cried?

I am crying right now.

What’s your signature dance move?

A little waltz.