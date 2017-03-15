Luck O’ the Irish - where to celebrate St. Patrick's Day in Israel

Purim isn't the only March holiday giving Israelis a reason to dress-up. St. Patrick’s Day brings everyone together – from North Americans to Irishmen and even Israelis – with loud chants, green beer, too many shots of Jamie to count and ridiculous swag to match. So throw on those four-leaf clover headbands, strap on those beer goggles and get guzzling.

Patrick's Irish Pub Patrick's would be doing a dishonor to themselves and Israel if they didn't celebrate the Celtic holiday that shares their name in style – and by style, we mean with floppy green felt top hats, as much Guinness as you can stomach, Tullamore Dew, and authentic live music featuring violins and the occasional Irish elf. 39 Rothschild, Tel Aviv (03-6050509)

Molly Bloom's

Double the locations, double the fun. Molly Bloom's HaYarkon is kicking off the festivities in the afternoon with an acoustic Irish jam 'sesh', followed by the pub's live house band 'Molly's Friends'. Come ready to drink – and drink fast – because at both locations, three pints of Guinness or Kilkenny win you a free T-shirt (while stock lasts). Finally, a reward for that beer belly.

6 Aluf Albert Mendler St, Sarona (055-8860188); 100 Hayarkon St (03-5221558)