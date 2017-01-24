Make some noise for Shaon Horef

As the people of Jerusalem disappear beneath bundles of infinity scarves and knit caps, the streets of Jerusalem come to life through an expansive lineup of cultural events and surprises around every frosted street corner. For the sixth year in a row, the Shaon Horef Cultural Festival (‘White Noise’ in English) will take over four districts in the Holy City – one per week – for nonstop evenings of entertainment.

© PR

Every Monday, locals and tourists alike are invited to take part in hundreds of events spanning the genres of music, dance, video art, and street theatre, with the opportunity to enjoy interactive activities like master classes, cooking workshops and exhibitions as well. Plus, many of the outdoor events are free or very reasonably priced.

© PR Warm up with the perfect pairing of homemade delicious soup and live bluegrass music, find solace in the discovery of your spirit animal, allow the interactive video and sound installations projected on the Jerusalem stonewalls to distract your mind from the crisp air. Join Shaon Horef as the festival lights up the city and the souls of its inhabitants.

Every Monday in February. Locations TBD, Jerusalem (haira.co.il/en/shaon-hore