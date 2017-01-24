  • Blog
  • Events & Festivals
0
Add comment
0 Love It
Save it

Make some noise for Shaon Horef

By Jennifer Greenberg Posted: Tuesday January 24 2017, 11:59am

Make some noise for Shaon Horef
© Kobi Charbit
As the people of Jerusalem disappear beneath bundles of infinity scarves and knit caps, the streets of Jerusalem come to life through an expansive lineup of cultural events and surprises around every frosted street corner. For the sixth year in a row, the Shaon Horef Cultural Festival (‘White Noise’ in English) will take over four districts in the Holy City – one per week – for nonstop evenings of entertainment.
 
Shaon Horef

© PR

 

 

 

Every Monday, locals and tourists alike are invited to take part in hundreds of events spanning the genres of music, dance, video art, and street theatre, with the opportunity to enjoy interactive activities like master classes, cooking workshops and exhibitions as well. Plus, many of the outdoor events are free or very reasonably priced.
 
Shaon Horef

© PR

 

 

Warm up with the perfect pairing of homemade delicious soup and live bluegrass music, find solace in the discovery of your spirit animal, allow the interactive video and sound installations projected on the Jerusalem stonewalls to distract your mind from the crisp air. Join Shaon Horef as the festival lights up the city and the souls of its inhabitants.

 
Every Monday in February. Locations TBD, Jerusalem (haira.co.il/en/shaon-hore
0
Add comment
Staff writer
By Jennifer Greenberg

Deputy Editor of Time Out Israel, Jennifer Greenberg, recently moved to Tel Aviv from Canada. She owes her knack for sophisticated diction to her grandfather’s impressive vocabulary, who kept words like “haberdashery” hip, cool and happening.

For any feedback or for more information email

Comments

0 comments
  Livefyre
Newest | Oldest