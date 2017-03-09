Playing dress up

When it comes to people-watching, there is plenty of eye candy strolling down Tel Aviv’s eclectic streets. We’ve singled out a mixed bag of stylish locals and personalities to match - just in time for Purim - when crazy costumes and outrageous get-ups are all part of the wild fun parading around the country. Here is what they had to say about getting dressed up.

Uriel Yekutiel

Actor & Stage Artist, 28 @urielyekutiel

What is your uniform? Most of the time I wear a tight black sweatsuit, a black shirt, a black coat and white boots.

Brands or vintage? My vintage game is not very strong, so brands.

Most precious item of clothing: My all white shoe collection.

Favorite color/fabric? Black sweat suits.

Best place to shop in Israel and abroad: I buy from Story, Gingi on Tchernichovsky, or Not For Sale. When I am abroad, I go to H&M and Topshop, and I get lost for like a whole year.

Style icon? I’m really crushing on Chance the Rapper, even though I don’t dress like him at all.

Worst fashion fail: When I was going out to the club in all white.

Trend to bring back? Colored glasses like Anastasia.

Trend to leave behind? Girls in drag makeup.

Describe Israeli fashion in one sentence... ...Ummm…. Comfortable.

What will you be for Purim? I am mostly working on Purim, but when I am not working, I lock myself in my house so no one will talk to me or ask me for help putting on make-up.

Jonathan Trichter, Artist, 18 @jonathan_trichter

What is your uniform? Eleganza.

How long does it take you to get ready in the morning? 45 minutes with a coffee.

Brands or vintage? Vintage brands.

Most precious item of clothing: Tabi boots from Margiela.

Favorite color/fabric? Velvet.

Best place to shop in Israel and abroad: Mews.

Style icon? Sara Netanyahu.

Worst fashion fail: Michael Kors.

Trend to bring back? Bauhaus.

Trend to leave behind? Marc Jacobs bags.

Describe Israeli fashion in one sentence...Sachim (Hebrew slang for ‘normcore’).

Michael Liani, Fashion Photographer & Art Director, 29 @michaeliani_photography

Michael Liani by Asaf Liberfrund

What is your uniform? Adidas with Nike.

How long does it take you to get ready in the morning? Five minutes .

Brands or vintage? Both.

Most precious item of clothing: A vintage striped suit .

Favorite color/fabric? Black.

Best place to shop in Israel and abroad: The flea market or making it by myself.

Worst fashion fail: Too many details.

Trend to bring back? Hair gel (working on that).

Trend to leave behind? Fila.

Describe Israeli fashion in one sentence... A place of many inspirations creating a Middle Eastern hybrid.

What will you be for Purim? A prisoner.

Leeanne Mor, Works in hightech, 21 @leeannush

Leeanne Mor by Asaf Liberfrund

What is your uniform? I do not have anything specific and I do not like to define it - something between street and alternative.

How long does it take you to get dressed? Half an hour.

Vintage or brands? Both. The combination is the winner.

Most precious item of clothing? My 10-year-old silver Gucci bag. In general, I die for sunglasses.

Favorite color/fabric? From black to 90s prints. I am a rainbow depending on my mood.

Best place to shop in Israel and abroad? In Israel, I buy from Story or local designers like Sharon Brunsher and MOI Collection. For jewelry, Ruby Star and Elina Gleizer. As for overseas ... let’s not go there :)

Fashion icon? Spanish techno star Sita Abellan.

Trend to bring back? Bell-bottoms.

Trend to leave behind? Anything neon.

Describe Israel fashion: Israeli fashion is way behind. Everything arrives here late.

Purim costume this year? It’s a surprise.

Michal Shapira

Singer, Songwriter & Actress, 36 @michalsmusic

What is your uniform? In winter, jeans and a sweater. In summer, dresses.

How long does it take you to get ready in the morning? 5-10 minutes.

Brands or vintage? Vintage.

Most precious item of clothing: A Hendrix T-shirt collection left to me by my boyfriend, who passed away five years ago.

Favorite color/fabric? Red, faux-fur.

Best place to shop in Israel and abroad: Wherever I travel, I look for small local secondhand shops and markets.

Style icon? Amy Winehouse.

Worst fashion fail: Too-short shorts.

Trend to bring back? Full-body swimwear.

Trend to leave behind? Low-waist pants.

Describe Israeli fashion in one sentence… Eclectic and optimistic.

What will you be for Purim? I wear costumes all year round.

Or Gal

Artist, Video Editor & Animator, 22 @0rgal

Or Gal by Philip Riesenfeld

What is your uniform? An oversized sweatshirt with black skinny jeans (adding gloves, face masks and oversized jackets to make it more interesting). Oh, and sneakers of course!

Brands or vintage? Vintage, of course.

Most precious item of clothing: My infantry boots.

Favorite color/fabric? Maroon.

Best place to shop in Israel and abroad: I don’t really buy clothes in Israel so I’ll choose Soho (NYC) and my fave store is Pacsun.

Worst fashion fail: When Kanye West made his models stand outside in the sunny weather during his Yeezy Season 4 fashion show and they fainted like flies.

Trend to bring back? Shoulder pads.

Trend to leave behind? Tank top over dresses.

Describe Israeli fashion in one sentence... Israeli designers are very talented, but the streetwear culture itself is delayed compared to Europe and the USA.

What will you be for Purim? Last Purim I dyed my hair silver for the first time. This year, my hair is already white, so I’m going to have special effect make up that will fit in with it.

Ariel Max Levy, Owner of Outside Society, 26 @outside.Society

Ariel Max Levy by Asaf Liberfrund

Brands or vintage? Brands, vintage, vintage brands. It all depends on how well you wear it.

Most precious item of clothing: The jacket I wore to my father’s funeral.

Favorite color/fabric? George Costanza put it best: “I would drape myself in velvet if it were socially acceptable.” Preferably black.

Best place to shop in Israel and abroad: In Israel, Outside Society, of course. I might be biased though. Abroad, for vintage, Paris, California and various Italian cities. My fave is London. For contemporary fashion, it’s worth checking out Kiev and Warsaw.

Style icon? Yves Saint Laurent. A pioneer and a revolutionist. A true icon of culture.

Worst fashion fail: Flip flops on a social occasion. Provincial. Disgusting.

Trend to bring back? 60s and 90s have set the tone in previous years. It’s time for some 80s!

Trend to leave behind? The hipster beard.

Describe Israeli fashion in one sentence... Lots of vision. Tons of talent. Globally aware. Very hard terrain.

What will you be for Purim? A bad bitch, as always.

Gabby Ben-David

Model,25 @not_yourself



Gabby Ben david by Yannick Biancaniello

Brands or vintage? Vintage.

Most precious item of clothing: I think my Doc Martens (they were NIS 800!!!!!!)

Favorite color/fabric? I want to say pink, but it’s definitely yellow!

Best place to shop in Israel and abroad: My favorite secondhand shop is located in Berlin and called “pick and weight”.

Favorite shop in Israel? Zara, but only on sale.

Style icon? I don’t have a style icon - which can also mean that I am my own style icon. When I feel like I have nothing to wear, I just scroll down my Instagram account and get inspired.

Worst fashion fail: Short guys in long shirts.

Trend to bring back? Shoulder pads.

Trend to leave behind? Huge lips and fake nails.

Describe Israeli fashion in one sentence... Colorful and rich in potential, but suffering from technical problems.

What will you be for Purim? I stopped wearing a costume when I realized that for me, everyday is another costume, around three years ago.

Ravid Kahalani

Musician, 38 @ravidkahalani

Ravid Kahalani by Dean Avisar

What is your uniform? An all-black outfit and black high heel boots.

How long does it take you to get ready in the morning? From five minutes to an hour.

Brands or vintage? Only select one pieces or designers. The brand I wear the most is Miguel Antionne.

Most precious item of clothing: Each piece that I have, I choose carefully.

Favorite color/fabric? Silk and velvet, black, pink, yellow.

Best place to shop in Israel and abroad: Too many to choose, but mostly private studios.

Style icon? Prince.

Worst fashion fail: Failure is part of success.

Trend to bring back? High heels for men.

Trend to leave behind? Super high heels for woman.

Describe Israeli fashion in one sentence... The common Israeli knows nothing about fashion.

What will you be for Purim? Myself.

Shay Lee Nissim

Stylist, 28 @shayleenissim

Shay Lee Nissim by Asaf Liberfrund

What is your uniform? Suits.

How long does it take you to get ready in the morning? Ten minutes.

Brands or vintage: Israeli designers, in particular Roni Bar, Lu71, Muslin Brothers, Mews, Petit Pois, Comme Il Faut, Maya Bash and Idan Laros. For jewelry, Born from Rock and Ruby Star.

The most precious item you own: Shoes from Dior.

Color/fabric favorite? Prints.

The best place to shop in the country and abroad: Asian markets.

Fashion icon: Iris Apfel.

Failure fashion: Thin eyebrows.

Trend to bring back? Shoulder pads.

Trend to leave behind? Bangs and curls.

Describe Israeli fashion in one sentence... A melting pot of fashion.

What will you be for Purim? I will decide at the last minute.

